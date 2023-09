A 104-year-old Chicago woman’s attempt to become the oldest skydiver was postponed to Friday, Sept. 22, at Skydive Chicago, just outside Ottawa.

The tandem jump was initially rescheduled to Sunday, but the rainy weather again postponed it to later in the week.

The record is held by a 103-year-old from Sweden, who set the record in May of 2022.

Hoffner skydived when she was 100.