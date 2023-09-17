La Salle County police reports: September 17, 2023

A juvenile boy, no age provided, was cited by Mendota police midnight Saturday, Sept. 16, at Third Street and Sixth Avenue on a complaint of DUI.
A 17-year-old boy was cited by La Salle County Sheriff’s Office 6:13 p.m. Friday on a complaint of failure to stop or yield at an intersection following a two-vehicle crash with minor injuries at the intersection of North 32nd Road and East 27th Road in Miller Township. The 17-year-old boy was driving north on East 27th Road when deputies said he disobeyed the stop sign at the intersection, striking a vehicle traveling west on North 32nd Road. A 16-year-old boy was driving west on North 32nd Road when the 17-year-old’s vehicle struck the left side of his vehicle, causing it to overturn.
Shaw Local News Network relies on reports furnished by police in our coverage area. Individuals in Police Reports who have been charged with a crime have not been proved guilty in court.
.