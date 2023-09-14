5 things to do in the Illinois Valley: Art, wine, boots and space all part of weekend events

Vintage Illinois Wine Festival: The state’s largest wine festival is scheduled 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and noon to 5 p.m. Sunday at the Canal Market in Utica. More than 20 wineries will be participating. Go to https://www.vintageillinois.com/categories/wineries/ for a list. There will be food and vendors available. Performing 12:30 to 2 p.m. will be Dan Hubbard, 2:30 to 4 p.m. Steve Sharp Music and 4:30 to 6 p.m. Jack Dupp and the Empty Bottles. Tickets range from $30 to $60. Go to https://www.vintageillinois.com/ for more information on the event.

Boots, Brews & BBQ and Cruisin’ Against Cancer: Boots, Brews & BBQ is scheduled 5 to 10 p.m. Saturday at Senica Square in Oglesby. The adults-only event is $5. Music will be performed by Whiskey Romance, a country band of Chicago. DJ Boomer also will provide music. Big B BBQ and Chef Soma food trucks will be on-hand. Ax throwing, a mechanical bull, bags and yard games also will be part of the activities. The 10th annual Cruising Against Cancer car show, sponsored by Cops 4 Cancer, is set 4 to 8 p.m. Saturday at the Root Beer Stand, 225 N. Columbia Ave., Oglesby. Registration is $10. Dash plaques will be provided for the first 100 cars. There will be door prizes, a 50/50 drawing and raffles. Top 50 awards, Best Original and Best Modified awards will be presented, as well as the Larry Glynn Memorial Award. Go to https://www.facebook.com/Oglesby for more information on the Boots, Brews & BBQ event and https://www.facebook.com/Cops4Cancer for more information on the car show.

Pluto Fest and Food Truck Festival: Pluto Fest will run from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday at City Park in Streator and will feature a homebrew tasting tent, farmers market, craft and retail vendors along with children activities. The event will feature Pluto-themed souvenirs including T-shirts, wine glasses, beer glasses and Finefield Pottery mugs, all in celebration of Streator native Clyde Tombaugh’s discovery of Pluto. Music will be performed by Truman’s Ridge from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and Street Corner Blue from 3 to 6 p.m. The Food Truck Festival will be from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the City Park along Hickory Street and feature food vendors, music and drinks. Go to https://www.facebook.com/StreatorFoodTruckFest for more information on the food truck festival and vendors.

Hornbaker Gardens Artisan Market: Hornbaker Gardens will host its 10th annual Artisan Market from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday at 22937 County Road 1140 N in Princeton. The event will feature an art market with more than 35 artists specializing in pottery, wood, photography, painting, jewelry, fiber, glass, metal, leather and mosaics, among other items. Other activities include live music, August Hill wine, craft beer, local food vendors, bakery items, ice cream and kettle corn. New this year, participants can also enjoy a hands-on experience of painting a square as part of a mosaic mural. The mural is designed by Urbana Artisti Tara Jaggers. The event is free and more information can be found at hornbakergardens.com.

Third Friday Artisan Market: A final, bonus, Third Friday Artisan Market will take place 6 to 9 p.m. Friday on the 200 block of West Madison Street in Ottawa. There will be several art vendors, music, food and live events hosted by Open Space Gallery. Katie Belle and Joe Trupiano will perform. There will be a kids create tent sponsored by Open Space, a fantasy butterfly play for children, in which they can dress up like a butterfly and take flight. Patrons also can explore the Stained Glass Playhouse, create a masterpiece on an easel, play giant Connect Four or splash around in the water station. Additionally, axe throwing will be available. Go to https://www.facebook.com/OttawaILArt for more information on the event and its vendors.

