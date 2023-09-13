IVCC to host Hispanic Heritage Month events starting Sept. 15

Illinois Valley Community College kicks off a food, fun and fact-filled celebration of Hispanic Heritage Month on Friday with a serving of sweet treats, and it will cap off the observance on Oct. 11 with a Fiesta and Game Day.

“These events help celebrate where we come from. I hope that to my peers and classmates these events are informative and meaningful as well as exciting and fun,” said IVCC student Ariana Benitez, president of the college’s Hispanic Leadership Team.

On Friday, Sept. 15, and Thursday, Sept. 21, Mexican “abuelita” hot chocolate and sweet treats will be served. Serving hours are 1 to 3 p.m. Friday and 9 to 11 a.m. and 1 to 3 p.m. Thursday in the Tutoring and Writing Center, A 201.

Then, on Wednesday, Sept. 27, Hispanic Leadership Team members will treat the campus to a Latino-inspired cooking demonstration of quick and tasty recipes. Food will be served from noon to 1 p.m. in CTC 122-123.

On Monday, Sept. 18, Hispanic Leadership Team members will share their heritage and customs. That event will begin at 1 p.m. in C 316.

Guest speakers Roberto Carmona and Sara Dady will give presentations. Carmona, an Illinois community college and Harvard University graduate and nationally recognized authority in leadership development and strategy, shares career advice and leadership tools. Dady, an immigration attorney from Rockford, presents myths, facts and recent changes in the national immigration system.

Carmona will speak at noon Monday, Sept. 25, in CTC 124/125. Dady will speak at noon Wednesday, Oct. 4, in CTC 124/125.

The game day fiesta on Wednesday, Oct. 11, features Loteria (Mexican Bingo), and regional music, snacks and dessert. The entertainment begins at noon in CTC 122/123.

Nationally, Hispanic Heritage Month is observed between Sept. 15 and Oct. 15, a period during which, historically, many Latin America countries celebrate their independence days. IVCC’s event is sponsored by the IVCC Diversity, Equity and Inclusion Committee, the Hispanic Leadership Team and the Illinois Valley Hispanic Partnership Council. Contact Sara Escatel at 815-224-0355.