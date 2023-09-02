Peru library to host digital safety seminar on Sept. 27

Join Heather Steele, community engagement specialist at Safe Journeys, as she presents “Digital Safety: Protecting Youth from Harm on the Internet” from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27, at the Peru Public Library, 1409 11th St.

Keeping young people safe on the internet is of increasing concern for many caregivers and educators, and for good reason. The digital age has brought many advances to society, but with that comes very specific challenges.

Most youth have access to the internet via their smartphone, home computers, school computers and tablets. Young people cannot avoid the internet, but they can avoid potential harm. This presentation will help inform people who are looking to understand what harms young people face on the internet and how to reduce or eliminate those harms.

Attendees can expect to learn about sexting, exploitation, grooming, online enticement, blackmail and child sexual abuse materials. This presentation is geared toward adults but will be beneficial for tweens and teens as well.

For information, visit perulibrary.org or call 815-223-0229.