Fiber internet installation underway in Streator

Fiber internet is making its way to Streator residents. Soon, that is.

Construction is ongoing after Metro Communications received a license Aug. 16 from the city to install underground fiber optic lines along streets and alleys.

Tuesday, Conxxus, which is the service provider for the fiber optic line, conducted a groundbreaking ceremony with the Streator Area Chamber of Commerce and Mayor Tara Bedei. Conxxus said it will provide fiber-to-the-home services for Streator and its surrounding neighborhoods.

Metro Communications installed a relatively small fiber optic system a few years ago serving mainly Streator’s downtown area.

Over the past few months, the company and the city of Streator had been in negotiations to finalize a licensing agreement, which protected the city’s interests in its right of ways and sanitary sewers.

Metro Communications will pay $10,000 to cover the cost of city personnel overseeing construction activities, said City Manager David Plyman in a memo about the licensing agreement. The city is not contributing financially to the project, Plyman said.

The agreement requires Metro to keep its line shallow to avoid sewer and water lines. The company’s contractors must contact the city if they encounter any problems with a sewer line that deviates from its construction plans.

Metro said that it is eager to finish the project as soon as possible and begin providing fiber internet services in Streator. The company will begin offering neighborhood-by-neighborhood services as construction unfolds. They will not wait until the entire project is done to initiate services.

Fiber internet is a broadband connection that can reach higher speeds with lower lag times. The technology uses fiber-optic cables, which will be buried under the ground.

Plyman said the new offering will be good for economic development, increasing the quality of Streator’s services, as well as offering residents more options for internet service providers.

“Competition is a good thing,” Plyman said.

Conxxus is installing the same fiber optic infrastructure in Grand Ridge.

Conxxus said its a six phase process before residents will have fiber internet. The first two phases are construction with excavation and installation. The third phase is for a resident to request a fiber drop to their home, then fiber lines are installed from the main to a residence. The final two phases involve home installation.

To learn about the installation process and how to sign-up for service, visit https://conxxus.com/fiber-network-installation-process.