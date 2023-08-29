Somonauk High School counselor, Montgomery woman identified as victim of Sandwich crash

A 52-year-old Montgomery woman and Somonauk High School counselor was identified Monday as the driver who died after a two-vehicle crash Friday near Sandwich.

Desiree L. Kice was the only occupant in her vehicle during the crash at North 4750th and East 30th roads, the La Salle County Coroner’s Office said.

A forensic autopsy was conducted Saturday with results pending, according to the coroner’s office. The crash is under further investigation by the La Salle County Coroner’s Office, the La Salle County Sheriff’s Office and the Illinois State Police Traffic Reconstruction Unit.

According to Somonauk High School’s Facebook page, Kice joined the Somonauk High School staff this summer as a counselor.