August 28, 2023
Prairie Singers present 36th annual concert series with performances in Seneca, Dwight

Broadway, religious, autumnal, patriotic and folk tunes to be performed

By Shaw Local News Network
The Prairie Singers will present their 36th annual concert series this September.

The concert for this fall is entitled, “Look at the World.”

A variety of music including Broadway, religious, autumnal, patriotic and folk tunes will be presented.

There will be two concerts offered this September as the singers return to a fall schedule.

The first concert will be 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10, at St Patrick’s Catholic Church, 176 W. Union St., Seneca.

The second presentation will be 6:30 p.m. Monday, Sept. 11, at the Prairie Creek Public Library, 501 Carriage House Lane, Dwight.

The Prairie Singers are a chamber ensemble composed of singers from La Salle, Grundy and Will counties. For more information, contact George McComb at 815-822-5151.