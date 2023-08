The Streator Area Chamber of Commerce hosted a ribbon cutting ceremony at O’Bees Detailing, which recently relocated its business to 222 N. Bloomington St., Streator.

O’Bees Detailing opened in 2019 and offers full detailing of vehicles, motorcycles, campers, among others. The business also offers ceramic coating, tint and stereo services. O’Bees recently launched a punch card loyalty program and offer VIP packages.

For more information, call O’Bees at 815-822-6211.