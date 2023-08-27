La Salle looks to set 10-year plan with 3 public sessions

Live, work or play in the La Salle area?

The city of La Salle is inviting the public to participate in a three-part community planning event. The city’s goal is to understand better the community and its residents’ needs and/or wants over the next 10 years in the areas of quality of life, tourism and economic development.

The city hopes to incorporate input from the planning sessions into its 10-year plan.

The planning will take place each Tuesday from Sept. 19 to Oct. 3, and will be facilitated by University of Illinois Extension, Community & Economic Development Specialist, Pam Schallhorn. All three of the planning sessions will be from 5:30 to 7 p.m. at the Knights of Columbus, (second floor), 209 Gooding St. Refreshments will be served.

Who should attend?

Anyone interested in planning for the future of La Salle including local government officials, not-for-profit representatives, business owners and interested residents of La Salle.

There is no charge to attend the event, but make sure you register at https://registration.extension.illinois.edu/start/strategic-community-planning-for-lasalle-3-sessions

Session 1 on Tuesday, Sept. 19

Curt Bedei, La Salle economic development director, will explain what the city hopes to accomplish during these sessions. The planning process will begin with a discussion of the resources that already exist in La Salle in the areas of tourism, quality of life and economic development.

Session 2 on Tuesday, Sept. 26

La Salle residents will be asked to provide ideas they believe are important for future projects that could impact the city’s tourism, quality of life and economic development.

Session 3 on Tuesday Oct. 3

Members of the community will discuss and select action items for inclusion in the city’s plan.

If you have questions about the planning process or if you need a reasonable accommodation to participate in this program, contact Schallhorn at pscha2@illinois.edu.