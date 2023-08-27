La Salle County marriage licenses: Aug. 1-18, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Aug. 1-18, 2023.

Juan Felipe Diaz of Streator and Alexis Marie Lanning of Streator

Tyler Willis Rossman of Flanagan and Leah Christine Miller of Flanagan

Jordan Thomas Duyane Smith of Lostant and Brianne Nicole Simpson of Lostant

David Joel Boiso of La Salle and Megan Louise Klinefelter of La Salle

Nicholas Scott Hladovcak of Streator and Madeline Elizabeth Wilson of Streator

Dale Thomas Swanson of Troy Grove and Lacy Marie Carlson of Troy Grove

Brennen Edward Marker of Washington, Ill. and Emily Marie Cook of Washington, Ill.

Anthony William Day of Utica and Shannon Lee Cahill of Earlville

Karl Gunnar Siebel of La Salle and Sara Nicole Jacobson of La Salle

Brian D. Kelley of Ottawa and Brandi Jo Marez of Ottawa

Austin Michael Ericson of Oglesby and Mary Katherine Grusk of Oglesby

Michael Lewis Reitemeier of Lisle and Ashley Koci McLaughlin of Lisle

Marvin Herman Wilts Jr. of Hennepin and Nicole Marie Hess of Hennepin

Blake Alexander Perhach of Streator and Aleaha Marie Monica Evans of Streator

Jonathan Brady Knoebel of Sheridan and Rachel Caitlyn King of Sheridan

Lee Jarvis Chamberlain of Spring Valley and Nadeen Denise Virgo of Spring Valley

Blake Steven Reynolds of St. Charles and Madeline Elizabeth Rice of St. Charles

Brandon Lee Carter of Ottawa and Stacey Lee Crum of Ottawa

Matthew James Garland of La Salle and Rachel Lynn Crew of La Salle

Justin Barth Caviness of Leland and Jessica Ruth Yokelson of Naperville

Ryan Lee Bauers of Carol Stream and Erin Kristine Heide of Zeeland, Michigan

Zachary Alexander Burlingame-Sweger of Mendota and Samantha Jolynn Holt of Mendota

Charlie Nathaniel King of Mendota and Wendy Jean Piskie of Mendota

Patrick Michael Norby of Ottawa and Debra Ann Barr of Ottawa

Ryan Samuel Rathbun of Streator and Shannon Leigh McGrath of Streator

Anthony Joseph Valentino of Carol Stream and Brittany Grace Marquardt of Wood Dale

Michael Anthony Halko of Mazon and Ashley Anne Nevins of Mazon

Noah Blake Trumper of Troy Grove and Amy Kay Christine Wessman of La Salle

Sandra Luevano of LaGrange and Ernestina Medina of LaGrange

Robert Lee Hash of Ottawa and Debra Elizabeth Fauth of Ottawa

Bernard John Pullara III of Ottawa and Brae-Lyn Cyree Lieske of Ottawa

Dylan Anthony Tooley of Streator and Madison Marie Kirk of Streator

Bryan James Gates of Marseilles and Amber Nicole Kuczaj of Marseilles

Evan James Underhile of Wenona and Erika Marie Eberle of Wenona

Scott Michael Sibik of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin and Olivia Rose Joehl of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin

Nikolas David Genaro Shore of Springfield and Meagan Leigh Ellis of Springfield