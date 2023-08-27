La Salle County marriage licenses: Aug. 1-18, 2023

Here are the La Salle County marriage licenses for Aug. 1-18, 2023.
Juan Felipe Diaz of Streator and Alexis Marie Lanning of Streator
Tyler Willis Rossman of Flanagan and Leah Christine Miller of Flanagan
Jordan Thomas Duyane Smith of Lostant and Brianne Nicole Simpson of Lostant
David Joel Boiso of La Salle and Megan Louise Klinefelter of La Salle
Nicholas Scott Hladovcak of Streator and Madeline Elizabeth Wilson of Streator
Dale Thomas Swanson of Troy Grove and Lacy Marie Carlson of Troy Grove
Brennen Edward Marker of Washington, Ill. and Emily Marie Cook of Washington, Ill.
Anthony William Day of Utica and Shannon Lee Cahill of Earlville
Karl Gunnar Siebel of La Salle and Sara Nicole Jacobson of La Salle
Brian D. Kelley of Ottawa and Brandi Jo Marez of Ottawa
Austin Michael Ericson of Oglesby and Mary Katherine Grusk of Oglesby
Michael Lewis Reitemeier of Lisle and Ashley Koci McLaughlin of Lisle
Marvin Herman Wilts Jr. of Hennepin and Nicole Marie Hess of Hennepin
Blake Alexander Perhach of Streator and Aleaha Marie Monica Evans of Streator
Jonathan Brady Knoebel of Sheridan and Rachel Caitlyn King of Sheridan
Lee Jarvis Chamberlain of Spring Valley and Nadeen Denise Virgo of Spring Valley
Blake Steven Reynolds of St. Charles and Madeline Elizabeth Rice of St. Charles
Brandon Lee Carter of Ottawa and Stacey Lee Crum of Ottawa
Matthew James Garland of La Salle and Rachel Lynn Crew of La Salle
Justin Barth Caviness of Leland and Jessica Ruth Yokelson of Naperville
Ryan Lee Bauers of Carol Stream and Erin Kristine Heide of Zeeland, Michigan
Zachary Alexander Burlingame-Sweger of Mendota and Samantha Jolynn Holt of Mendota
Charlie Nathaniel King of Mendota and Wendy Jean Piskie of Mendota
Patrick Michael Norby of Ottawa and Debra Ann Barr of Ottawa
Ryan Samuel Rathbun of Streator and Shannon Leigh McGrath of Streator
Anthony Joseph Valentino of Carol Stream and Brittany Grace Marquardt of Wood Dale
Michael Anthony Halko of Mazon and Ashley Anne Nevins of Mazon
Noah Blake Trumper of Troy Grove and Amy Kay Christine Wessman of La Salle
Sandra Luevano of LaGrange and Ernestina Medina of LaGrange
Robert Lee Hash of Ottawa and Debra Elizabeth Fauth of Ottawa
Bernard John Pullara III of Ottawa and Brae-Lyn Cyree Lieske of Ottawa
Dylan Anthony Tooley of Streator and Madison Marie Kirk of Streator
Bryan James Gates of Marseilles and Amber Nicole Kuczaj of Marseilles
Evan James Underhile of Wenona and Erika Marie Eberle of Wenona
Scott Michael Sibik of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin and Olivia Rose Joehl of Whitefish Bay, Wisconsin
Nikolas David Genaro Shore of Springfield and Meagan Leigh Ellis of Springfield