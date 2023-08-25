Utica expands use of solar panels

Utica had allowed residential solar panels, but only on rooftops. Not anymore.

Thursday, the Utica Village Board voted unanimously to expand the ordinance to permit ground-mounted solar panels in residential areas provided the lot is 3 acres or larger. A special use would be required in all cases.

Village Engineer Kevin Heitz estimated there are “at least 10″ properties that meet the 3-plus acre criterion.

The Utica Planning Commission had unanimously recommended ground-mounted panels in a meeting prior to the Village Board meeting.

Finally, there was a significant development in the outdoor retail plaza planned for the north end of Mill Street: The grant agreement was received and will be finalized by the state within two weeks.

Mayor David Stewart said the design phase will be completed by Oct. 1 and hope to seek bids by Nov. 1. Weather permitting, construction would begin in December.

“We’ll get rolling on it now,” Stewart said.

In other matters, the village board:

Approved an Octoberfest Event noon to 6 p.m. Sept. 30 on Church Street, held by Ginger Road Brewing and Bruce & Ollie’s, and approved a road closure

Agreed to increase garbage rates from $19.08 per household per month to $19.65 per household per month, effective Oct. 1

Adopted a change: Recommendations by the village’s Design Review Committee now must get final approval from the Village Board

Authorized the seeking of bids to repair Hitt and Griffin streets and portions of Washington Street