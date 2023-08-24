IVCC invites singers to join choir

The Illinois Valley Community College choir invites singers from the community to join its group on Monday evenings.

“Anyone 16 and older may join,” said Choir Director Jenilyn Roether. “No choir experience is necessary, but a love of singing is.”

New members will be accepted through Sept. 11. Rehearsals begin Aug. 28, but there will be no rehearsal on Monday, Sept. 4, because of the Labor Day holiday. The group meets 6 to 8 p.m. every Monday in Room D223 on the main campus.

The choir’s fall season will culminate with a concert at 7 p.m. Monday, Dec. 4. For more information or to sign up, email jenilyn_roether@ivcc.edu or call 815-224-0223 and leave a message.