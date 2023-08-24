Bureau County Property Transfers: June 16-30, 2023

The following property transfers were recently recorded at the Bureau County Recorder of Deeds’ office in the Bureau County Courthouse:
June 16, 2023
Joseph Fitzpatrick Jr. to Giovanni Alfano, warranty deed, part of Section 33 in Hall Township, $4,000.
Craig and Heidi Whatcott to Lisa Hansen and Karl Persky, trustees’ deed, Lot 3 in Sunset Farms Subdivision in Spring Valley, $375,000.
Courtney and Zachary Dearcos to Robert and Tracy Snyder, warranty deed, Lots 5, 6 and 7 in Norwood Meadows Phase I, Sec 29-16-9 in Princeton, $370,000.
June 20, 2023
Barbara and Richard Miller to Scigliano Asset Holdings LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 36 in Wyanet Township, $154,000.
Consuelo and Salvador Gonzalez to Irma Hernandez Orozco, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 52 in Dalzell’s Third Addition in Spring Valley, $110,000.
Jenifer Facey and Steven May to Savannah Beckelman and Kenneth Gibson, joint tenancy deed, part of Section 21 in Princeton Township, $230,000.
Debra and William Herz to Elizabeth Esparza Lira, warranty deed, Lot 14 in Block 5 in Cherry, $107,000.
June 21, 2023
Paul Wehner Jr. (tr) and Paul Wehner Jr. Trust to Shannon Buell, warranty deed, part of Lot 20 Canedy’s Addition in Princeton, $80,000.
June 22, 2023
Brett Freeman to Norton Aviation LLC, warranty deed, part of Section 22 in Clarion Township, $205,000.
WRBF LLC to Janelle and Robert Jones, joint tenancy deed, Lot 2 in O.C. Knaut’s Subdivision in Princeton, $70,000.
Matthew Mellott to Mason Hawley, warranty deed, Lot 13 in Block 2 in Van Orin, $36,000.
Katlin Petersen to Corinne Cunningham, warranty deed, Lot 1 in Plasschaert Subdivision in Princeton, $150,000.
June 23, 2023
Eric Johnston to Dale and Nancy Hedger, warranty deed, Lot 6 in West Clark Addition in Princeton, $122,500.
June 26, 2023
Kent Purvis (POA), Mere Purvis and Merle Purvis to Daniel Portillo Martinez, warranty deed, part of Section 18 and part of Section 19 in Princeton Township, $100,000.
Robert Schramm to Lora and Steven Wetsel, warranty deed, Lots 7, 8 and 9 in Jacobson’s Addition in Bureau Valley Junction, $9,000.
Dan Whitlock to Andrew Whitlock, warranty deed, part of Lot 94 in Princeton, $185,000.
June 27, 2023
Franklin and Susan Donnelly to T Harp Agriculture LLC, warranty deed, parts of Section 27 in Clarion Township, $631,920.
Carole Janes (tr), Terrill Janes (tr), Carole Janes Trust and Terrill Janes Trust to Amy and Kenneth Ladson, trustees’ deed, Lots 4 and 5 in Block 2 and part of Lot 6 in Block 2 in Factory Addition in LaMoille, $76,379.18
June 28, 2023
Sheila Pridemore to Kelly and Randy Wolf, joint tenancy deed, Lot 5 in Block 4 in Tomlinson’s Addition in Mineral, $65,000.
June 29, 2023
Luanne Johnson to Giovanni Alfano, warranty deed, part of Lot 27 in DePue, $32,000.
Sarah Martin Living Trust, Ann Martin (tr), Sarah Martin (tr) and Ann Martin Trust to Joann and Todd Wright, trustees’ deed, part of Section 1 and parts of Section 12 in Milo Township, $4,800,000.
June 30, 2023
Phillip Erickson and Greggory Woolley to Stephen Howdeshell, warranty deed, part of Lot 2, part of Lot 3 and part of Lot 4 in Epperson Hills Subdivision in Princeton, $22,000.
Shannon Frey to Cody Gibson and Betty Luigs, warranty deed, Lot 39 and part of Lot 40 in Canedy’s Addition in Princeton, $158,000.