Streator Overdose Awareness Memorial Walk set for Saturday

The Streator Overdose Awareness Memorial Walk is scheduled 5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 26, at City Park.

There will be live music performances and a light up ceremony at dusk. Those who attend should bring a lawn chair.

For more information, go to Facebook or Ticia Reed at 815-326-5671.

The La Salle County Board approved a resolution recently to proclaim Aug. 27 to Sept. 2 as Drug Overdose Awareness Week. Residents and businesses are encouraged to install purple lights either on their porch or outdoor lighting that week to magnify the message and remember those who lost their lives.