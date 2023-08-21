The Times 2023 boys soccer preview capsules

Ottawa
Coach: Kevin Olesen (second season)
2022 record: 8-17, 3-9 Interstate 8
Top returnees: Brian Diederich (sr., DCM), Alexzander Houk (sr., CB), Alan Sifuentes (sr., RFB), Malikhai Stayton (sr., CB), Brady Wendt (sr., GK), Michael Bedolla (jr., CM), Mason Jaegle (jr., FB/GK), Collin Lyons (jr., OMF), Grayson Skinner (jr., OMF), Evan Snook (jr., CM), Jorge Lopez (so, ST)
Key newcomers: Connor Diederich (jr., MF/D), Jordan Arroyo (so., MF/D), Payton Arroyo (so., MF/D), Joan Gutierrez (so., MF/D)
Worth noting: The Pirates lost leading point scorer Ethan Cela to graduation, but return All-Interstate 8 Conference selection Snook (11 goals, 3 assists) and honorable mention league pick Houk. “This season we will be anchored by an experienced defense in Houk, Sifuentes, Stayton and Wendt, and our returning midfield core (Bedolla, Diederich, and Snook),” Olesen said. “We have five starting seniors and a junior group that has shown significant improvement over the past year. We are returning two of our top three goal scorers from last season (Snook and Lopez), as well as pair of juniors in Lyons and Skinner who are showing significant offensive promise. This team has great chemistry, work ethic, and a lot of potential.” Ottawa opens the season on the road against Roanoke-Benson on Tuesday, then hosts Princeton on Thursday.
Streator
Coach: J.T. Huey (third season)
2022 record: 15-7-1, 4-2 Illinois Central Eight
Top returnees: Landon Muntz (sr., M), Keaton Yednock (sr., SW/ST), Noah Camp (sr., GK), Noah Russow (jr., F/MF)
Key newcomers: David Paton (jr.), Moe Bacon (jr.), Jordy Sanchez (jr.), Andrew Vogel (jr.), Landon Muhlstadt (jr.), Dalton Sliker (jr.), Aaron Henson (jr.), Connor Decker (jr.), Blaize Bressner (jr.), Liam O’Connor (jr.), Miguel Lopez (jr.), Devon Thompson (jr.)
Worth noting: The Bulldogs return the scoring firepower of Muntz (15 goals, 13 assists, All-ICE, Times Second Team) and Russow (19 goals, 13 assists, All-ICE, Times First Team), as well as the defensive core of Yednock (1 goal, 2 assists) and Camp (119 saves, 13 wins, 7 shutouts). “The big story in the community is the transition to the former James Street Complex to be the new Streator Soccer Complex,” Huey said. “The program is using this change as a jump-off point to evolve soccer at the high school and in the community, with the goal of being more competitive in conference and the state series. It comes at a time where the last few athletes from the regional championship in ‘21 are now upperclassmen or have graduated, and new generations are taking over the program, which means a focus on continuous improvement and evolution of the game. We lost in the regional championship in 2022 and are looking to rectify that in 2023.” Streator opens the season at Rock Island on Monday, then hosts Bloomington Central Catholic on Wednesday.
Earlville
Coach: Jay Bann (first season)
2022 record: 14-7, 4-2 Little Ten
Top returnees: Griffin Cook (sr., CAM), Carlos Gonzalez (sr., CDM), Ryan Browder (sr., D/MF), Trenton Fruit (sr., F), Easton Fruit (jr., MF/D), Grady Harp (jr., D), Isaac Vazquez (so., MF), Michael Clemens (jr., MF/D), Scott Brandt (so., D/MF), C.J. Fuller (jr., D)
Key newcomers: Adam Waite (jr., GK), Landen Tirevold (so., GK)
Worth noting: Former Earlville all-state player Bann, who played at Bradley University, takes over at his alma mater. He takes over an experienced roster despite the Red Raiders losing leading scorer Diego Vazquez and four-year starting goalkeeper Garett Cook, both Times All-Area first-team honorees. Earlville brings back a pair of All-Little Ten Conference players in Griffin Cook (21 goals, 21 assists, Times All-Area first team) and Carlos Gonzalez (Times All-Area honorable mention), who play attacking center midfielder and defensive center midfielder, respectively. Browder and Harp will anchor the defense, brothers Trenton (16 goals, 7 assists) and Easton Fruit will play up front, and the 6-foot-7 Waite steps in at goalkeeper. “This team should be in store for another solid year of soccer,” Bann said. Earlville begins the season on the road at Oregon on Monday, then hosts its annual War on 34 Tournament on Aug 24-26.
Serena
Coaches: Dean DeRango (18th season) and Jeremy Foreman (first season)
2022 record: 21-4, 4-2 Little Ten
Top returnees: Tanner Faivre (sr., F), Carson Baker (sr., GK), Richie Armour (jr., MF), Eduardo Moncada (sr., MF/D), Beau Raikes (jr., MF), Matt Farrell (jr., D), Hunter Staton (sr., MF), Finn Rosengren (so., MF/D), Cash Raikes (so., MF/D), Beckham Messier (so., MF/D), Payton Twait (so., F/MF)
Key newcomers: Nolan Muffler (fr.), Etan Stark (fr.), Thomas Peverill (fr.), D.J. Zeller (fr.), Joey Tuftie (fr.), Hendrix Johnson (fr.), Mason Cox (fr.), Damien Gonzalez (fr.)
Worth noting: The Huskers look to match, and hopefully surpass, a ’22 season that produced school records in wins (21, including 15 straight victories to start the season), goals scored (122) and assists (90), as well as a Class 1A regional championship. Serena lost key players in Camden Figgins and Bradley Armour to graduation, but returns a wealth of talent. Faivre, the 2022 Times Boys Soccer Player of the Year, returns after scoring 46 goals and passing for 25 assists in an All-LTC campaign. Richie Armour, also All-LTC, was also solid as a junior, potting 16 goals with 12 helpers, while classmate Baker posted 10 shutouts in net. “We have an excellent nucleus returning this year,” said DeRango, who enters his final season on the sidelines for the Purple and Gold, with Foreman to take over in ’24. “We have nine freshmen, so a few will have to fill in right away. As the season progresses, I think we should get better and better and hopefully challenge for one of the top spots in the conference.” Serena opens the season hosting Coal City on Tuesday before its annual round-robin tournament on Saturday, Aug 26, with Indian Creek, Ottawa and Sandwich.
Somonauk-Leland-Newark
Coach: Jonathan Liechty (eighth season)
2022 record: 11-8-1, 4-2 Little Ten
Top returnees: Lance Grandgeorge (sr., MF), Luke Rader (sr., MF), Carson Bahrey (sr., MF), Chase Lafferty (sr., D), Austin Todd (jr., D), Benson Gudmunson (jr., MF), Landin Stillwell (so., MF)
Key newcomers: Lance Pasakarnis (sr., D), Nate Kath (sr., MF)
Worth noting: The Bobcats return top scorers Grandgeorge (40 goals, 6 assists, three-time unanimous All-LTC, Times All-Area first team) and Rader (13 goals, 24 assists, All-LTC, Times All-Area first team), as well as top defender Bahrey (3 goals, 6 assists, All-LTC, Times All-Area second team). After having to cut the season short due to numbers, Newark joins the previous Somonauk-Leland co-op. “We are excited for the season ahead and the opportunity to play and compete,” Liechty said. Somonauk-Leland-Newark opens the season at Genoa-Kington on Tuesday before hosting its annual Breakout Shootout Tournament on Saturday, Aug. 26, against Reed-Custer, Coal City and Plano.
Sandwich
Coach: Ian Scheielein (first season)
2022 record: 4-20-1, 0-7 Interstate 8
Top returnees: Kayden Page (jr., F/CM), John Carlson (sr., GK)
Key newcomers: Diego Diaz (so., MF)
Worth noting: The Indians lost All-I8 selection Luis Baez to graduation, but return eight starters from a year ago, including leading scorer Page (23 goals, 7 assists, All-I8 Honorable Mention) and netminder Carlson. Sandwich will be entering its first season as member of the Kishwaukee River Conference. “We’re leaving behind tough competitors in the I-8. However, I keep telling my players that we may be in a conference with smaller schools, but we haven’t entered a conference with weaker competition,” Scheielein said. “Overall, the focus for this season is to better our record and to make a better name for the Sandwich soccer team going forward.” Sandwich opens its season on the road at Mendota on Monday.