Marshall-Putnam 4-H show announces 2023 Livestock Special Awards

4-H members from across Marshall and Putnam counties participated in the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show that was held July 17-20 at the fairgrounds in Henry. The 2023 Livestock Special Awards were announced as follows:
Beef
Grand Champion Steer (M-P-S Beef Improvement Association): Carter Keller of PC Progressors
Reserve Grand Champion Steer (M-P Farm Bureau): Lane Kocher of Saratoga Leadaways
Grand Champion Female (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Madison Hahn of Bennington Go-Getters
Reserve Grand Champion Female (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Ryan Carlson of Henry Guys and Gals
Beef Premiere Winner (Farmer Cooperative Association): Lane Kocher of Saratoga Leadaways
Reserve Beef Premiere Winner (Monier Cattle): Jacey Endress of Steuben Rangers
Senior Beef Showmanship (Alpha Insurance Services, Inc.): Madison Hahn of Bennington Go-Getters
Junior Beef Showmanship (North Central Bank): Lane Kocher of Saratoga Leadaways
Supreme Showmanship (Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau, Bell Plain Hustlers): Kayden Eilts of L-W Achievers
Champion Bred & Owned Heifer (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Madison Hahn of Bennington Go-Getters
Champion M-P Raised Steer (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership.): Carter Keller pf PC Progressors
Beef Club Group Award (Wyoming Veterinary Services): Henry Guys & Gals
Dairy
Grand Champion Dairy Female (Eugene and Joan Kunkel): Mikenna Boyd of PC Progressors
Senior Showmanship (Steve Vogel County Financial): Mikenna Boyd of PC Progressors
Junior Showmanship: Reese Lenkaitis of PC Progressors
Dogs
Best Overall Dog Care (East Side Grooming): Lucy Stivers of Bell Plain Hustlers
Best Overall Dog Obedience (Compeer Financial): Lucy Stivers of Bell Plain Hustlers
Junior Dog Showmanship (Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel): Ava Ehnis of Bell Plain Hustlers
Senior Showmanship (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Lucy Stivers of Bell Plain Hustlers
Best of Show, Fun Class (Compeer Financial): Ava Ehnis of Bell Plain Hustlers
Goats
Champion Dairy Goat (Maubach Farm’s.): Joey Vinyard of Bell Plain Hustlers
Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Gracie Vinyard of Bell Plain Hustlers
Champion Wether Market: Jacey Endress of Steuben Rangers
Reserve Champion Wether Market (Ed Hartwig Trucking & Excavating Inc): Eliza Ehnis of Bell Plain Hustlers
Champion Pygmy Goat (Wyffels Hybrids): Kendra Story of PC Progressors
Reserve Champion Pygmy Goat: Mackenzie Foster of Bennington Go-Getters
Champion Meat Doe (Daryle Wragge): Ava Ehnis of Bell Plain Hustlers
Reserve Champion Meat Doe: Jacey Endress
Junior Goat Showmanship (Compeer Financial): Jaycee Endress of Steuben Rangers
Best of Show Meat Dairy: Ava Ehnis of Bell Plain Hustlers, Kendra Story of PC Progressors
Horse and pony
Grand Champion Horse (Maubach Farms Quarter Horses): Kenzie Horton of PC Progressors
Grand Champion Pony (McNabb Grain Co.): Lucy Stivers of Bell Plain Hustlers
Junior Showmanship (Alpha Insurance Service): Makenzie Horton of PC Progressors
Senior Showmanship (McKenna Veterinary Services): Tristen Catton of Saratoga Leadaways
Champion Showmanship (Catton Arabians): Leena Denham of Steuben Rangers
Junior Horsemanship (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Lucy Stivers of Bell Plain Hustlers
Senior Horsemanship (Country Financial Steve Vogel): Leena Denham of Steuben Rangers
Trail Class (Catton Arabians): Makenzie Horton of PC Progressors
Horse Costume Class (Sharon Gallop): Leena Denham of Steuben Rangers
Poultry
Best of Show (Don and Diane Gensler): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers
Champion Pen (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Boyle Farms Limited Partnership
Senior Showmanship (Sun Ag, Inc.): Cadence Breckenridge of Lostant Leaders
Junior Showmanship (Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers
Best of Show Egg Production (Foley Motors, Inc.): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers
Rabbits
Best Market Pen (McKenna Veterinary Service): Anna McGlasson of Steuben Rangers
Reserve Champion Market Pen (North Central Bank): Anna McGlasson of Steuben Rangers
Best of Show Purebred (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers
Best of Opposite Sex Purebred (Al Cioni Ford, Inc.): Anna McGlasson of Steuben Rangers
Best of Show Mixed Breed Rabbit (The First National Bank of Lacon): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers
Best of Opposite Sex Mixed Breed Rabbit (Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers
Outstanding Rabbit Care (Shimp Farms): Cadence Breckenridge of Lostant Leaders
Beginning Rabbit Showmanship (Wilson Insurance Agency Inc.): Mackenzie Foster of Bennington Go-Getters
Junior Rabbit Showmanship (William and Deborah Leigh): Lilly Breckenridge of Lostant Leaders
Senior Rabbit Showmanship (Rumbold & Kuhn): Cadence Breckenridge of Lostant Leaders
Sheep
Grand Champion Ram (Farmers’ Cooperative Association): Kylee Cook of Bell Plain Hustlers
Grand Champion Ewe (Sun Ag, Inc.): Ryan Senko of PC Progressors
Grand Champion Market Lamb (North Central Bank): Ryan Senko of PC Progressors
Junior Showmanship (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Jayce Endress of Steuben Rangers
Senior Showmanship (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Kaitlyn Palm of Bennington Go-Getters
Swine
Grand Champion Barrow (McNabb Grain Co.): McKlay Gensini of PC Progressors
Reserve Grand Champion Barrow (Bruch Farm): Braelyn Hoffstatter of L-W Achievers
Grand Champion Purebred Gilt (North Central Bank): Rachel Eckert of Henry Guys and Gals
Grand Champion Crossbred Gilt (Randy and Lori Toepper): Kayden Eilts of LW Achievers
Grand Champion Pair of Barrow (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Kayden Eilts of LW Achievers
Grand Champion Pair of Gilts (Sun Ag, Inc.): Rachel Eckert of Henry Guys and Gals
Grand Champion Pair of Crossbred Gilts (McNabb Grain Co.): Kayden Eilts of LW Achievers
Junior Swine Showmanship (McNabb Grain Co.): McKlay Gensini of PC Progressors
Senior Swine Showmanship (M-P Farm Bureau): Jackson Knisley of Henry Guys & Gals