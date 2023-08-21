Marshall-Putnam 4-H show announces 2023 Livestock Special Awards

4-H members from across Marshall and Putnam counties participated in the Marshall-Putnam 4-H Show that was held July 17-20 at the fairgrounds in Henry. The 2023 Livestock Special Awards were announced as follows:

Beef

Grand Champion Steer (M-P-S Beef Improvement Association): Carter Keller of PC Progressors

Reserve Grand Champion Steer (M-P Farm Bureau): Lane Kocher of Saratoga Leadaways

Grand Champion Female (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Madison Hahn of Bennington Go-Getters

Reserve Grand Champion Female (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Ryan Carlson of Henry Guys and Gals

Beef Premiere Winner (Farmer Cooperative Association): Lane Kocher of Saratoga Leadaways

Reserve Beef Premiere Winner (Monier Cattle): Jacey Endress of Steuben Rangers

Senior Beef Showmanship (Alpha Insurance Services, Inc.): Madison Hahn of Bennington Go-Getters

Junior Beef Showmanship (North Central Bank): Lane Kocher of Saratoga Leadaways

Supreme Showmanship (Marshall-Putnam Farm Bureau, Bell Plain Hustlers): Kayden Eilts of L-W Achievers

Champion Bred & Owned Heifer (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Madison Hahn of Bennington Go-Getters

Champion M-P Raised Steer (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership.): Carter Keller pf PC Progressors

Beef Club Group Award (Wyoming Veterinary Services): Henry Guys & Gals

Dairy

Grand Champion Dairy Female (Eugene and Joan Kunkel): Mikenna Boyd of PC Progressors

Senior Showmanship (Steve Vogel County Financial): Mikenna Boyd of PC Progressors

Junior Showmanship: Reese Lenkaitis of PC Progressors

Dogs

Best Overall Dog Care (East Side Grooming): Lucy Stivers of Bell Plain Hustlers

Best Overall Dog Obedience (Compeer Financial): Lucy Stivers of Bell Plain Hustlers

Junior Dog Showmanship (Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel): Ava Ehnis of Bell Plain Hustlers

Senior Showmanship (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Lucy Stivers of Bell Plain Hustlers

Best of Show, Fun Class (Compeer Financial): Ava Ehnis of Bell Plain Hustlers

Goats

Champion Dairy Goat (Maubach Farm’s.): Joey Vinyard of Bell Plain Hustlers

Reserve Champion Dairy Goat: Gracie Vinyard of Bell Plain Hustlers

Champion Wether Market: Jacey Endress of Steuben Rangers

Reserve Champion Wether Market (Ed Hartwig Trucking & Excavating Inc): Eliza Ehnis of Bell Plain Hustlers

Champion Pygmy Goat (Wyffels Hybrids): Kendra Story of PC Progressors

Reserve Champion Pygmy Goat: Mackenzie Foster of Bennington Go-Getters

Champion Meat Doe (Daryle Wragge): Ava Ehnis of Bell Plain Hustlers

Reserve Champion Meat Doe: Jacey Endress

Junior Goat Showmanship (Compeer Financial): Jaycee Endress of Steuben Rangers

Best of Show Meat Dairy: Ava Ehnis of Bell Plain Hustlers, Kendra Story of PC Progressors

Horse and pony

Grand Champion Horse (Maubach Farms Quarter Horses): Kenzie Horton of PC Progressors

Grand Champion Pony (McNabb Grain Co.): Lucy Stivers of Bell Plain Hustlers

Junior Showmanship (Alpha Insurance Service): Makenzie Horton of PC Progressors

Senior Showmanship (McKenna Veterinary Services): Tristen Catton of Saratoga Leadaways

Champion Showmanship (Catton Arabians): Leena Denham of Steuben Rangers

Junior Horsemanship (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Lucy Stivers of Bell Plain Hustlers

Senior Horsemanship (Country Financial Steve Vogel): Leena Denham of Steuben Rangers

Trail Class (Catton Arabians): Makenzie Horton of PC Progressors

Horse Costume Class (Sharon Gallop): Leena Denham of Steuben Rangers

Poultry

Best of Show (Don and Diane Gensler): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers

Champion Pen (Boyle Farms Limited Partnership): Boyle Farms Limited Partnership

Senior Showmanship (Sun Ag, Inc.): Cadence Breckenridge of Lostant Leaders

Junior Showmanship (Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers

Best of Show Egg Production (Foley Motors, Inc.): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers

Rabbits

Best Market Pen (McKenna Veterinary Service): Anna McGlasson of Steuben Rangers

Reserve Champion Market Pen (North Central Bank): Anna McGlasson of Steuben Rangers

Best of Show Purebred (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers

Best of Opposite Sex Purebred (Al Cioni Ford, Inc.): Anna McGlasson of Steuben Rangers

Best of Show Mixed Breed Rabbit (The First National Bank of Lacon): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers

Best of Opposite Sex Mixed Breed Rabbit (Dysart-Cofoid Funeral Chapel): Trandon Kays of Bell Plain Hustlers

Outstanding Rabbit Care (Shimp Farms): Cadence Breckenridge of Lostant Leaders

Beginning Rabbit Showmanship (Wilson Insurance Agency Inc.): Mackenzie Foster of Bennington Go-Getters

Junior Rabbit Showmanship (William and Deborah Leigh): Lilly Breckenridge of Lostant Leaders

Senior Rabbit Showmanship (Rumbold & Kuhn): Cadence Breckenridge of Lostant Leaders

Sheep

Grand Champion Ram (Farmers’ Cooperative Association): Kylee Cook of Bell Plain Hustlers

Grand Champion Ewe (Sun Ag, Inc.): Ryan Senko of PC Progressors

Grand Champion Market Lamb (North Central Bank): Ryan Senko of PC Progressors

Junior Showmanship (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Jayce Endress of Steuben Rangers

Senior Showmanship (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Kaitlyn Palm of Bennington Go-Getters

Swine

Grand Champion Barrow (McNabb Grain Co.): McKlay Gensini of PC Progressors

Reserve Grand Champion Barrow (Bruch Farm): Braelyn Hoffstatter of L-W Achievers

Grand Champion Purebred Gilt (North Central Bank): Rachel Eckert of Henry Guys and Gals

Grand Champion Crossbred Gilt (Randy and Lori Toepper): Kayden Eilts of LW Achievers

Grand Champion Pair of Barrow (Boyle Farm Limited Partnership): Kayden Eilts of LW Achievers

Grand Champion Pair of Gilts (Sun Ag, Inc.): Rachel Eckert of Henry Guys and Gals

Grand Champion Pair of Crossbred Gilts (McNabb Grain Co.): Kayden Eilts of LW Achievers

Junior Swine Showmanship (McNabb Grain Co.): McKlay Gensini of PC Progressors

Senior Swine Showmanship (M-P Farm Bureau): Jackson Knisley of Henry Guys & Gals