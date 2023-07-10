July 10, 2023
News - La Salle County
La Salle library to host NASA solar system ambassador virtually

Discussion will focus on history of the Race to the Moon

By Shaw Local News Network
La Salle Public Library

The La Salle Public Library will virtually host NASA Solar System Ambassador, Gregg Ripley, at 6 p.m. Tuesday, July 18, a discussion on the history of the Race to the Moon, the astronaut teams that flew and what the future holds of human exploration on the lunar surface.

Ripley has served as a solar system ambassador for Jet Propulsion Labs and NASA for the last five years. He also is a Scout Leader and a member of the Rock Falls Public Library Board of Trustees. He works as an educator at Rock Falls High School. He and his family reside in Rock Falls.

This program is free and open to the public. Register at https://rb.gy/q48d2. For more information, contact the La Salle Public Library at 815-223-2341.

La Salle
