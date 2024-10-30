Kaneland, Genoa-Kingston advance to regional finals: Daily Chronicle sports roundup for Oct. 29

Prep volleyball

Kaneland 2, Englewood STEM 0: At Aurora, the Knights cruised to a 25-7, 25-2 win in a Class 3A IMSA Regional semifinal.

The Knights will face Plano or IMSA for the title on Thursday.

Genoa-Kingston 2, Marian 1: At Marengo, the Cogs won a 25-18, 20-25, 26-24 thriller in a semifinal of the Class 2A Marengo Regional.

G-K will face Richmond-Burton in the final on Thursday.

Hiawatha 2, Roycemore 0: At Kirkland, the Hawks won 25-6, 25-6 in a quarterfinal of the Class 1A Hiawatha Regional.

The Hawks will face Christian Heritage in a semifinal on Wednesday.