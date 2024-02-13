What to know about 2024 IHSA boys wrestling individual state tournament

Wrestlers warm up before last season's IHSA boys wrestling individual state tournament championship matches at State Farm Center in Champaign. The tournament returns to Champaign this weekend. (Gary Middendorf – gmiddendorf@shawmedia/Gary Middendorf)

Illinois wrestling fans will once again descend upon the University of Illinois, Urbana-Champaign campus this weekend to watch the state’s best boys wrestlers compete in the IHSA individual state tournament. Here’s everything fans need to know about the championships.

When is it?

The tournament will start on Thursday and last until Saturday night. There will be one session Thursday and then two sessions each day Friday and Saturday.

Doors open to the public at 11 a.m. for the first session Thursday, which will include the preliminaries for each class and then the Class 1A and 2A quarterfinals. Session two is open to the public at 7:30 a.m. Friday and will include the Class 3A quarterfinals and the first and second round of wrestlebacks for each class.

Session three starts at 6 p.m. Friday and will feature the semifinals for each class.

Door open for session four at 8 a.m. Saturday morning and will include quarterfinal and semifinal wrestlebacks before holding the placing matches. The final session opens at 4:30 p.m. Saturday for the championship matches.

Where is it?

Wrestling fans will return to Champaign’s State Farm Center for another year of championship wrestling. The state tournament was first held in the arena in 1967 and has been held there each year since 1973 — there was no 2021 IHSA state tournament because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

State Farm Center has been a fun environment for state wrestling throughout that time, especially during the championship matches when there’s almost always a lively crowd. Experience Champaign-Urbana estimates nearly 40,000 fans attend throughout the weekend.

The arena is home to various Illinois athletic teams, including both the men’s and women’s basketball teams and the Illini wrestling team. State Farm Center underwent renovations that was completed in 2016.

How much is it?

Tickets are $10 or $12 per session depending on which section the seat is in. Fans can also buy a ticket for all sessions for $50 or $60, depending on the section.

Tickets can be bought online at statefarmcenter.com or at the ticket office. All-day parking is available for $15.

Is there anything else to know?

There are things fans will and won’t be allowed to bring inside State Farm Center. Fans can bring clutches no larger than 4.5 inches by 7 inches, a one gallon clear plastic storage bag, a clear drawstring bag, binoculars without a case, cameras with lenses no larger than 4 inches, jackets, items related to medical conditions and diaper bags.

Fans are not allowed to bring bags larger than 4.5 inches by 7 inches, containers, laser pointers, banners, flags, signs, blankets, noisemakers, weapons, laptops, video recorders, monopods, tripods or any items deemed dangerous or inappropriate.