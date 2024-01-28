Competitive cheerleading: Hampshire wins sectional title, one of nine local schools to qualify for state

Hampshire, Huntley and Jacobs grabbed the top three spots in the large division at Saturday’s Dundee-Crown Competitive Cheerleading Sectional.

Host D-C took second in the co-ed division, while Crystal Lake Central was second and Cary-Grove and Prairie Ridge were fourth and fifth in the medium division.

Johnsburg, two-time defending small division state champion, finished first ahead of Richmond-Burton in that class.

Those nine teams advance to the IHSA Competitive Cheerleading State Finals at Grossinger Motors Arena in Bloomington next Friday and Saturday.

Whip cheer rocked the house and brought home another sectional championship!!!

Hampshire scored 93.13 to win the large division, followed by Huntley (92.87) and Jacobs (89.50). D-C was second in co-ed with 91.87, Stevenson won with 92.60.

Crystal Lake Central scored 94.73 for second in medium behind Antioch at 95.07. C-G (90.37) and Prairie Ridge (90.32) grabbed the last two qualifying spots.

Johnsburg had a 93.93 to take the small, with R-B at 93.10.

The top 10 teams in Friday’s preliminaries compete in Saturday’s finals next weekend.

Johnsburg won the Small and R-B took 10th last year. D-C and Jacobs took eighth and ninth respectively in Large, and Huntley was state runner-up in co-ed.