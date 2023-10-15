Girls tennis: St. Charles North claim sectional title

AURORA - St. Charles North’s Allison Gizewicz is an emotional player.

Gizewicz, who is playing with a torn labrum, controlled her emotions and claimed top honors at Saturday’s Class 2A St. Charles North Sectional held at the Vaughn Center.

In the semifinals, the second-seeded Gizewicz defeated Kelsey Jacob, of St. Charles East, in a three-hour marathon 7-6, 4-6, 6-2.

The senior came back to defeat top-seeded junior Julia Arulandu from Batavia 6-3, 6-4 in the title match.

Gizewicz will make her third straight trip to the state meet with a 25-9 record. Arulandu moves to 34-8 for the season.

“For my injury is it tape and Aleve,” Gizewicz said. “This is incredible. I played two great opponents. After finishing second last season I really wanted this one.”

Gizewicz’s efforts helped the North Stars win the sectional title with 30 points. Batavia was second with 27 points, while St. Charles East was third with 19 points.

“Allie is an absolute warrior,” St. Charles North coach Sean Masoncup said. “She is a great captain who does a great job of controlling her emotions.”

The North Stars doubles team of junior Shannon Lu and freshman Daniella Dejanovich (23-1) claimed top honors with a 6-2, 6-1 win over Batavia’s Erin Connolly and Addi Lowe.

“We have good chemistry,” said Lu, who advanced to the state meet as a sophomore. “Daniella is so good for a freshman.”

“It is exciting to go to the state finals as a freshman,” Dejanovich said.

Masoncup praised his state-bound duo.

“This is a very talented doubles team,” Masoncup said. “It is nice to have them playing together next season.”

For runner-up Batavia, joining Arulandu and Lowe-Connelly at the state finals are Casey O’Brien and Emma Larson, who defeated St. Charles North’s Reese Thomas and Maddie Zubel 6-1, 7-5 in the third-place match.

“We won the sectional by a close margin last season,” Batavia coach Brad Nelson said. “We were on the other end this season. That happens sometimes. I am proud of these girls.

“The state meet is all about the draw.”

For third-place St. Charles East, Sophia Radovic defeated teammate Kelsey Jacob 6-3, 6-2 in the third-place match.