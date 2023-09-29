Flanagan at Alden-Hebron pushed back due to shortage of officials

The Illinois 8-Man Football Association game between Flanagan (Cornell-Woodland co-op) and Alden-Hebron, originally set for 7 p.m. Friday has been pushed back to Saturday.

Giants coach Tim Oman said a shortage of officials was the reason for the postponement.

Several conferences around the state have been forced to play Thursday or Saturday games instead of the usual Fridays because of the shortage of officials.

Flanagan (3-2) and Alden-Hebron (2-3) will kick off Saturday at 11 a.m. in Hebron. The two schools have not played each other since A-H defeated the Falcons 217-0 in the second round of the 2006 Class 1A playoffs.

Flanagan comes into the game with a three-game winning streak. The Giants lost to Orangeville 53-36 last week.