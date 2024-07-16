Prairie Ridge DL Gavin Tinch drawing plenty of NCAA Division-I attention heading into senior year

Prairie Ridge’s Gavin Tinch takes part in a drill during football practice on July 1, 2024 at Prairie Ridge High School . (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

CRYSTAL LAKE – With his 6-foot-4, 310-pound frame, Gavin Tinch strikes a noticeable presence on Prairie Ridge’s football practice field.

Tinch started on the defensive line for the Wolves’ 2022 Class 6A state runner-up and again for the team ranked No. 1 in The Associated Press Class 5A poll most of last season.

Although Tinch has not yet been offered a scholarship by any NCAA Division I school, offers likely are forthcoming. Tinch, a senior who will anchor another strong defense this fall as a third-year starter, is gaining notice as a big man who can clog up the middle.

“I have zero offers, but I’m always talking to coaches,” Tinch said. “I’m all over the place with camps. [Recruiting] is very long and strenuous. One day you can be talking to one college and the next week you don’t hear from them again.

“Some weeks you get a lot of likes and coaches wanting to get you to their camp or work you out. It’s a very up-and-down process, but you learn to love it. I’m loving it right now.”

Tinch, a Northwest Herald All-Area second-team selection, had 15 tackles for a defense that allowed a Fox Valley Conference-low 11.6 points and 129 yards a game last season. He attended a camp at Wisconsin and Northwestern’s Big Man Camp, and has more camps on his schedule this summer.

Prairie Ridge’s Gavin Tinch fights through a block during football practice on July 1, 2024 at Prairie Ridge High School . (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

The defending FVC champion Wolves (9-1) figure to again be strong on defense with several of their key players coming back for first-year coach Mike Frericks.

“He’s getting looked at a lot by the MAC schools, a lot of Division I,” Frericks said. “He needs to develop some with his technique, but physically, athletically, he has the pieces to play Division I.

“[Northern Illinois University] is definitely interested in him. He’s gone to a couple camps. He’s one of the better D-linemen in the state, he should get that credit. I hope some more coaches continue to jump on board as he plays this season.”

Prairie Ridge just went out and outscored teams in its 2022 season with one of the most prolific offenses it ever had. Last season was a stark contrast, as the Wolves played terrific defense and beat opponents with an offense that consumed the clock with long, scoring drives.

Linebacker Jace Kranig was an All-Area first-team selection from that defense and hopes for more of the same this season.

“We have eight back on defense,” Kranig said. “We were dealing with injuries last year, so about eight guys with lots of varsity experience. We’re off to a good start.”

Although Tinch may not record huge tackle numbers, he takes up space and blockers so linebackers and defensive backs can get to ballcarriers.

“My run defense is very good. I attack the man ahead of me,” he said. “I take care of double teams well, and I’m a powerful player. I have my pass-rush moves I can pull out.

“A lot of coaches are looking for my pass-rush moves, and at my size, playing right in front of the center, and how I can control the game. Coaches love that.”

Prairie Ridge Head coach Michael Frericks watches a drill next to Gavin Tinch during football practice Monday, July 1, 2024 at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver for Shaw Media )

Wolves’ defenders appreciate what Tinch and returning defensive end Walter Pollack bring up front.

“He brings intimidation. He brings energy,” Kranig said. “When you look to someone to make a play, he’s right there. He’s really one of the true leaders of the defense.

“He eliminates the biggest threat on the O-line and opens up gaps for linebackers to make plays. He draws so much attention.”

Senior linebacker Kevin Koeppen, another returning defensive starter, agreed.

“The biggest thing about Gavin is he’s a leader and he brings a lot of energy to all of us,” Koeppen said. “That gets everybody excited and it raises everybody’s level of play. All of our seniors do a good job raising the level of everybody’s play, get everybody excited and get everybody going.”

Frericks looks at Tinch, Kranig, Koeppen, Gio Creatore and others who will be playing their third season on varsity and feels good about the defense.

“We have a handful of guys who played in that state championship game two years ago and got their butts pushed around,” said Frericks, referring to the Wolves’ 57-7 loss to East St. Louis. “It’s really nice having guys who know the expectations, know what coach [defensive coordinator Andy] Petersen is looking for, know how to stay low and do their job for the betterment of the team.

“You get a guy like that, and have multiple guys like that, I’m looking for them to start strong at the beginning of the season.”

Tinch is excited to help lead another strong defensive unit.

“We have a lot coming back, and we have some new guys who I’m pretty confident in with their progress,” Tinch said. “I have confidence in the newer guys. Our defense is looking extremely bright this year.”