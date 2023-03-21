March 21, 2023
Northern Michigan’s Drake Davis enters transfer portal

By Kevin Hieronymus
Drake Davis enters transfer portal.

Drake Davis enters transfer portal. (Photo courtesy Northern Michigan University)

Northern Michigan University quarterback Drake Davis, who played at Bureau Valley High School, has announced he will enter the transfer portal.

He is a grad transfer with two years of eligibility.

On his Twitter account, Davis said, “After talks with family, coaches and others about the direction of the program, I have decided it’s best for me to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility.”

Davis completed 77 of 120 passes in seven games for the Wildcats (4-7) last season, good for 832 yards and five touchdowns.

His brother, Wyatt, was a receiver (368 yards, 5 TDs) for the Wildcats, but is no longer listed on NMU’s spring roster.

Martin signs with DuPage: Bureau Valley senior lineman Ayize Martin is signing today to play for DuPage College this fall.

The Storm standout was an unanimous First Team TRAC East All-Conference selection on defense and named Second Team All-Conference as OT.

Kevin has been sports editor of the BCR since 1986. He previously was sports editor of the St. Louis Daily News and was a regular contributor for the St. Louis Cardinals' magazine. He is a 2021 inductee into the IBCA Hall of Fame as a media member and named as 2020/2021 IPA and 2021 NINA Best Sports Columnist for nondailys.