Northern Michigan’s Drake Davis enters transfer portal

Northern Michigan University quarterback Drake Davis, who played at Bureau Valley High School, has announced he will enter the transfer portal.

He is a grad transfer with two years of eligibility.

On his Twitter account, Davis said, “After talks with family, coaches and others about the direction of the program, I have decided it’s best for me to enter the transfer portal as a grad transfer with two years of eligibility.”

Davis completed 77 of 120 passes in seven games for the Wildcats (4-7) last season, good for 832 yards and five touchdowns.

His brother, Wyatt, was a receiver (368 yards, 5 TDs) for the Wildcats, but is no longer listed on NMU’s spring roster.

Martin signs with DuPage: Bureau Valley senior lineman Ayize Martin is signing today to play for DuPage College this fall.

The Storm standout was an unanimous First Team TRAC East All-Conference selection on defense and named Second Team All-Conference as OT.