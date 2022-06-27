Plainfield East WR Quinn Morris lands first college offer from Michigan

Like many who have had the experience, Quinn Morris admits he’ll never forget his first Division I offer to play football.

But unlike many, the Plainfield East sophomore-to-be has to be one of the few that didn’t really realize what was happening as it unfolded.

Morris had just completed a workout at a University of Michigan event when Michigan wide receiver coach Ron Bellamy talked to Morris about his strong performance at the event and sort of slipped in the vital piece of information that the Wolverines would like to offer him a scholarship.

“He [Bellamy] just came up to me and was telling me how good I had done at the camp, and he slowed slipped in that he’d like to give me an offer,” Morris said. “We didn’t even know he’d offered at that moment until my Mom (Shirley) clarified it. And he was like, yes I just offered him. So we were really happy about that.

“I was really surprised, I didn’t think I was going to get an offer that day, at all. Even though I did have a really good camp. I’m never going to forget this.”

It was the first Division I offer, but almost certainly not the last for Morris, who burst onto the varsity scene as a freshman with a 21 catch, 334-yard season with three touchdowns. He also played extensively at defensive back, recording nine tackles, two pass defenses and an interception, but his future at the college level is almost definitely at wide receiver.

Morris has spent a large chunk of the offseason traveling to multiple prestige programs and working out in their camps, and also has put forth a number of eye-catching performances in various showcases.

“Most of the camps I’ve gone to things have gone pretty well,” Morris said. “I’ve missed some stuff with Plainfield East, but I’m learning a lot at the camps that I’ll eventually take back to East.”

Morris won’t have to scramble to find information on how the recruiting process with Michigan might go. His older brother, Tyler, is already a part of the Michigan program, also at wide receiver. Tyler Morris starred at Nazareth for his first three seasons before transferring to Plainfield East for his senior year, he did not play for the Bengals as he recuperated from an injury.

While Quinn indicated his brother was happy to see that the Wolverines had also offered his younger sibling, he playfully pointed out that Quinn has a long way to go to catch up with the interest he had received.

“He told me, ‘Congratulations, but you got to get more (offers) in order to talk to me,’” Quinn Morris said.

Though the sibling needling commenced fairly quickly, Quinn Morris admitted that Michigan was already pretty attractive to him even before the unexpected offer.

“They’ve had my interest for awhile now,” Quinn Morris said.

Morris is done with the team camp circuit for the summer now and will rejoin his high school teammates for some events before making a return trip to Ann Arbor in late July for a meet-and-greet event that Michigan hopes will further entice him to consider the Wolverines.