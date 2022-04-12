Kane County recruiting notes: Batavia standout linebacker Jack Sadowsky commits to Iowa State

Ten words from Jack Sadowsky’s Twitter announcement of his college football destination certainly sets the tone for what could come from his next chapter.

“Everyone is expecting me to do big things,” Sadowsky, the Batavia three-star linebacker tweeted April 9. “I will.”

everyone is expecting me to do big things. i will. pic.twitter.com/PHKuHpBctW — Jack Sadowsky (@JackSadowsky) April 9, 2022

Sadowsky verbally committed to Iowa State and head coach Matt Campbell, choosing the Cyclones from eight offers that included Western Michigan, Ball State and Louisville.

“At the start of the recruiting process, I was just trying to get as many offers as possible. But what I realized is that it doesn’t matter,” Sadowsky said. “The point of recruiting is to find a college that is your home and that’s what Iowa State was for me.”

Sadowsky, a Kane County Chronicle All-Area selection, averaged 7.4 tackles a game and was second defensively on the team with 81 tackles behind Wisconsin commit Tyler Jansey. Sadowsky had a team-high 20 1/2 tackles for loss.

“I really like Iowa State football-wise because they are a football program that is on the rise,” Sadowsky said. “They have a great head coach who is not going to leave the program until Iowa State is on top. I feel that if everything goes great that I will also be able to get on the field early in my college career.

“It is similar [to Batavia in] the fact the coaches care about you as a player. They are actually striving to make you better people. Iowa State really emphasizes culture, which is very similar to Batavia culture. One thing I also liked is that they pray after practices and games as a team.”

Bulldogs’ long snapper Macguire Moss flips commitment, pledges to West Virginia

Batavia’s Macguire Moss, one of the top long snappers in Illinois, flipped his preferred walk-on commitment from Bowling Green to West Virginia on April 7.

Moss is ranked 41st nationally by Rubio Long Snapping, a leading authority for high school long snapping prospects. Moss originally committed as a preferred walk-on to Bowling Green in February.

I am beyond excited to announce my commitment to West Virginia University🟨🟦. Go Mountaineers🏔 pic.twitter.com/pVi9rEvscE — Macguire Moss (@MacguireMoss) April 7, 2022

“The long snapper there right now [at Bowling Green] is only a year older than me, so it would’ve been a tough battle for sure for the spot” Moss said. “As you know, there’s only one snapper that starts, so I was not looking to potentially get beat and then have to sit until my senior year. That for sure factored into it.

“Honestly, the appeal of playing power-five football was a big factor as well. Shout out to Bowling Green. They really were first class throughout the whole process and I’m appreciative of everything they’ve done for me.”

Moss said West Virginia was not in the picture when he committed to Bowling Green. But West Virginia was in need of snappers and the recruiting relationship began in mid-March.

Moss took a visit and the preferred walk-on offer was waiting.

“Just kind of fell in love with the school,” Moss said. “It felt like home. The coaching staff, like I said, they were first class and everything. Head coach Neal Brown was a real stand-up guy along with special teams coordinator [Jeff] Koonz, and (they) ran practice like a well-oiled machine.

“I got the opportunity to be around some of the players and see their day-to-day. These guys, they understand how it works. These guys, they go to practice and they’re a family, similar to that of Batavia, honestly. They just do everything they know that has to be done to be able to perform at the peak level and I see a lot of upside in the program.”

In other Batavia commitment news, standout running back and safety Jalen Buckley, the Kane County Chronicle Player of the Year, committed to Western Michigan in March.