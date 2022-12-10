Football: 2022 Northwest Herald All-Area team

Meet the 2022 Northwest Herald All-Area football team.

OFFENSE

First Team

Marengo's Josh Holst

QB–Josh Holst, Marengo, sr.

Holst (6-4, 180) was an Illinois High School Football Coaches Association Class 4A All-State selection after helping the Indians (5-5) get back to the playoffs. Holst completed 127 of 188 passes (70.3%) for 1,574 yards and 24 touchdowns with four interceptions. He also ran for 744 yards and 13 touchdowns. Holst, who threw for 4,928 yards and 61 touchdowns over his high school career, will attend Northern Illinois University as a preferred walk-on. He was an All-Area second-team pick last year.

Prairie Ridge's Tyler Vasey

QB/RB–Tyler Vasey, Prairie Ridge, sr.

Vasey (6-0, 170) set the IHSA season rushing record with 3,887 yards and 52 touchdowns while leading the Wolves to the Class 6A state championship game, which they lost to East St. Louis 57-7. Vasey carried 355 times and averaged 10.9 yards a carry. He won the area rushing title by more than 2,000 yards and his total was the most in the nation, according to MaxPreps. He was an IHSFCA Class 6A All-Stater and is not yet committed to a college. He also plays baseball and is considering either or both sports at the next level.

Jacobs' Antonio Brown

RB–Antonio Brown, Jacobs, sr.

Brown (6-0, 185) stepped into the Golden Eagles’ leading running back role and performed well with 1,710 yards rushing (third in the area) and 21 touchdowns, with a 10.1-yard average per carry. Brown was one of the most dangerous backs in the Fox Valley Conference, and Jacobs claimed one-third of the title with Huntley and Prairie Ridge. Brown recently committed to NCAA Division II Bemidji (Minnesota) State.

Crystal Lake South's Nate Van Witzenburg

RB–Nate Van Witzenburg, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Van Witzenburg (5-10, 175) finished off his four-year varsity career with a highly productive season for the Gators (5-5). Van Witzenburg ran for 1,430 yards and 23 touchdowns and was a factor in South’s passing game as he grabbed 36 receptions for 480 yards and five more scores. Van WItzenburg ran for 1,182 yards and 18 touchdowns as a junior and was an All-Area second-teamer.

Marian Central's Christian Bentancur (Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local/Ryan Rayburn for Shaw Local)

WR–Christian Bentancur, Marian Central, jr.

Bentancur (6-5, 235) caught 54 passes for an area-high 1,058 yards and 11 touchdowns for the Hurricanes. He is an All-Area first-team repeat selection. His numbers were remarkably consistent with last season, when he had 49 catches, 1,020 yards and 11 TDs. For his three-year varsity career, Bentancur has 139 receptions, 2,705 yards and 30 touchdowns. He also was a standout at defensive end for Marian. Bentancur has about 30 NCAA DIvision I offers at tight end, including several from Southeastern Conference and Big Ten Conference schools.

Crystal Lake South's Michael Prokos (Alex Kantecki)

WR-Michael Prokos, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Prokos (6-0, 180) led the area with 66 receptions and gained 1,002 yards with eight touchdowns for the Gators (5-5). Prokos is a speedy receiver who is dangerous after the catch. Prokos had 54 receptions for 916 yards and four TDs as a sophomore. He is a repeat All-Area first-team selection, although he made it last year as a defensive back. He also had 40 tackles and one interception for the Gators on defense this season.

Huntley's Eric Bower

OL–Eric Bower, Huntley, sr.

Bower (6-6, 265) helped the run-heavy Red Raiders win one-third of the FVC title (with Jacobs and Prairie Ridge) with their strong ground attack. Bower also was battling a right shoulder injury since the summer. He took it easy in practices some days, but was always there Friday nights. He planned on getting his torn labrum repaired so he can play at D-I Butler.

Crystal Lake South's Nate Compere (Alex Kantecki)

OL–Nate Compere, Crystal Lake South, sr.

Compere (6-4, 255) was credited with 47 pancake blocks on a high-powered offense that put up 452 points. Compere played on both lines for the Gators and had 28 tackles on defense. Compere, a four-year varsity player, was an All-Area second-team pick last season and will play at NCAA Division I Lindenwood next year.

Prairie Ridge's John Fallaw

OL–John Fallaw, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Fallaw (6-4, 240) feared his season had ended when he suffered a broken bone in a leg against Jacobs in Week 4, but he was able to return after missing only three games and helped the Wolves in their run to the Class 6A state championship game. He was part of the offensive line that led quarterback Tyler Vasey to an IHSA record 3,887 rushing yards.

2022 Chicago Bears Jacobs' Will Seibert (Jacob Funk)

OL–Will Seibert, Jacobs, sr.

Seibert (6-3, 255) shined again on both lines for the Golden Eagles (8-2), who shared the FVC championship with Huntley and Prairie Ridge. Seibert is a repeat first-team selection as Jacobs again topped 3,000 yards rushing. Seibert was an IHSFCA Class 7A All-Stater and was voted the FVC Lineman of the Year. On defense, he had 61 tackles, 12 sacks, 16 tackles for loss and three forced fumbles. A two-time Academic All-Stater, Seibert will play at Johns Hopkins next year.

Johnsburg's Jacob Welch

OL–Jacob Welch, Johnsburg, sr.

Welch (6-6, 290) was the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division Lineman of the Year and an IHSFCA Class 4A All-Stater. Welch was a four-year starter on the Skyhawks’ offensive line and played both ways. Johnsburg made it back to the playoffs for the first time since 2018 and won its first-round game. He also was an All-Stater last season. He will play at Northern Illinois University.

Huntley's Mason Wojtas

K-P–Mason Wojtas, Huntley, sr.

Wojtas (5-9, 150) was a weapon for the Red Raiders on offense and defense. He connected on 7 of 7 field goals and 33 of 36 extra points, had eight touchbacks on kickoffs and was 2 of 2 on onside kicks. Wojtas kicks right-footed and punts left-footed, where he averaged 36.1 yards a kick.

Second Team

• QB–Caden Casimino, Crystal Lake South, jr.

• QB-RB–Cale McThenia, Marian Central, jr.

• RB–Haiden Janke, Huntley, jr.

• RB–Cole Klawikowski, Hampshire, so.

• WR–Kali Freeman, Dundee-Crown, jr.

• WR–Jacob Zarek, McHenry, sr.

• OL–Jack Blum, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

• OL–Ethan Goudschaal, Prairie Ridge, sr.

• OL–Jacob Gray, Richmond-Burton, sr.

• OL–Kyle Koziel, Jacobs, sr.

• OL–Henrik Nystrom, Prairie Ridge, sr.

• K-Griffin Kolhoff, Burlington Central, sr.

DEFENSE

First Team

Huntley's James Lang

DB–James Lang, Huntley, sr.

Lang (5-8, 150) was one of the leaders on a defense that allowed an FVC-low 149 points in the regular season and 187 total for 10 games. Lang had 48 tackles, three forced fumbles and four fumble recoveries along with one interception and one sack. The Red Raiders bounced back from a 3-6 season to finish 8-2 and shared the FVC title with Jacobs and Prairie Ridge.

Prairie Ridge's Dom Creatore (David B. Farstead)

DB–Dom Creatore, Prairie Ridge, jr.

Creatore (5-9, 185) was in his third varsity season and was one of the Wolves’ defensive leaders with 95 tackles (60 solos), eight tackles for losses, two interceptions and two fumble recoveries. Creatore missed two games with a broken bone in his left wrist he suffered in Week 4 against Jacobs. He returned and helped Prairie Ridge reach the Class 6A state championship game.

Johnsburg's Ian Boal (Thom Gippert)

DB–Ian Boal, Johnsburg, sr.

Boal (6-0, 165) led the Skyhawks with five interceptions, one which he returned for a touchdown, as Johnsburg returned to the playoffs for the first time since 2018. Boal was a force on offense at wide receiver where he had 45 receptions for 889 yards and 11 touchdowns. He will pitch for McHenry County College’s baseball team next year.

Johnsburg's Jake Metze

LB–Jake Metze, Johnsburg, sr.

Metze (5-9, 170) did it all for the Skyhawks on offense and defense. He scored touchdowns rushing, receiving and on punt and interception returns. He had a 70-yard touchdown reception and a 97-yard interception return TD within 1:15 of each other just before halftime against Richmond-Burton. Metze had more than 1,700 all-purpose yards and 15 touchdowns. He was second in the area with 56 receptions. Metze was an IHSFCA Class 4A All-State honorable-mention selection. He will play at NCAA Division I Drake.

Huntley's Dashaun Manning

LB–Dashaun Manning, Huntley, sr.

Manning (6-0, 175) was voted FVC Defensive Player of the Year and was an IHSFCA Class 8A All-State honorable-mention pick. He recorded 109 tackles, 10 tackles for losses, four sacks and was the leader of the FVC’s best defense. The Red Raiders allowed 149 points in FVC games, a league low.

Burlington Central's Robbie Gall

LB–Robbie Gall, Burlington Central, sr.

Gall (6-0, 170) was an IHSFCA Class 5A All-State honorable-mention choice after leading the Rockets’ defense on a 4-5 team. Gall finished with 103 tackles, five tackles for losses, one interception, two pass breakups and one fumble recovery.

McHenry's Evan Griffiths

LB–Evan Griffiths, McHenry, sr.

Griffiths (5-11, 190) racked up 158 tackles for the Warriors this season. He helped McHenry play FVC tri-champions Huntley, Jacobs and Prairie Ridge all to one-score games in the first three weeks of the season. Griffiths also played in the Warriors’ short-yardage package and scored three touchdowns.

Jacobs' Paulie Rudolph

LB–Paulie Rudolph, Jacobs, jr.

Rudolph (5-11, 193) played his third year of varsity football for the Golden Eagles and was a force on both sides of the ball. On defense, he had 65 tackles, 12 tackles for losses, three sacks and one forced fumble. He also carried for 372 yards and six touchdowns on offense.

Richmond-Burton's Steven Siegel

DL–Steven Siegel, Richmond-Burton, sr.

Siegel (6-0, 210) was a star on both sides for the Rockets, who were 11-1 and lost to Providence in the Class 4A playoffs quarterfinals. At defensive end, Siegel had 39 tackles, eight tackles for losses, six sacks and scored two touchdowns on returns. At fullback, he ran 190 times for 1,805 yards and 34 touchdowns. He scored a total of 38 touchdowns and was an IHSFCA Class 4A All-State selection. He was an All-Area second-team pick at defensive lineman last season.

RIchmond-Burton's Nate Komar

DL–Nate Komar, Richmond-Burton, sr.

Komar (5-9, 190) was a terrific two-way player for the Kishwaukee River/Interstate 8 Blue Division champs. Komar had 83 tackles for the 11-1 Rockets, with 14 tackles for losses, five sacks, one forced fumble and one fumble recovery. Komar also played on the offensive line that led the way to 520 points in 12 games.

Crystal Lake South's Andy Burburija (Alex Kantecki)

DL–Andy Burburija, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Burburija (6-3, 260) had 55 tackles, three sacks and nine tackles for losses for the Gators (5-5). He also had 50 pancake blocks on an offensive line that helped produce big yards and 452 points. Burburija was an All-Area second-team pick at defensive lineman last season.

Second Team

• DB–Colin Desmet, Cary-Grove, sr.

• DB–Henry Kennedy, Dundee-Crown, sr.

• DB–Ashton Neihaus, Jacobs, sr.

• LB–Joey Arvidson, Huntley, sr.

• LB–Vince Honer, Crystal Lake Central, sr.

• LB–Aiden Johnson, Woodstock, sr.

• LB–Zach Smith, Richmond-Burton, sr.

• LB–Dan Zebrowski, Crystal Lake South, jr.

• DL–Thomas Burton, Cary-Grove, sr.

• DL–Grant Stec, Jacobs, jr.

• DL–Porter Mihelich, Burlington Central, jr.

• P–Colton Hess, Crystal Lake South, jr.

Honorable Mention

• Anthony Aguilar, Dundee-Crown, WR, sr.

• Wyatt Armbrust, Alden-Hebron, RB-QB-DB, so.

• Greg Baker, Marengo, WR-DB, sr.

• Cody Borchert, Crystal Lake Central, TE-LB, sr.

• A.J. Bravieri, Johnsburg, QB, so.

• Griffin Buehler, Crystal Lake Cenral, WR, jr.

• Dom Caruso, McHenry, QB, sr.

• Kaden Combs, Woodstock North, FB-LB, jr.

• Jack Crudele, Huntley, OL, jr.

• George Dimopoulos, Crystal Lake Central, QB-WR, jr.

• Rylan Dolter, Marian Central, WR, jr.

• Nick Falasca, Richmond-Burton, WR-DB, sr.

• Aiden Fiegel, Harvard, WR-DB, sr.

• CJ Filipek, Huntley, DL, sr.

• Zack Garifo, Huntley, DB, jr.

• Gage Homola, Hampshire, TE-LB, jr.

• Dino Hunt, Jacobs, LB, sr.

• Jackson Jakubowicz, Marian Central, RB-DB-LB, sr.

• Mykal Kanellakis, Cary-Grove, WR-DB, sr.

• Brady Kentgen, Marengo, OL-LB, fr.

• Brennen Kentgen, Marengo, LB-TE, sr.

• LJ Kerr, Burlington Central, WR, so.

• Zack Maness, McHenry, WR, sr.

• Jack Martens, Richmond-Burton, WR-DB, jr.

• Joe Miller, Richmond-Buron, QB-DB, sr.

• Logan Miller, Marengo, WR-DB, sr.

• James Muetterties, Burlington Central, OL-DL, sr.

• Michael Person, Burlington Central, WR, jr.

• Andrew Prio, Cary-Grove, RB, jr.

• Toby Quentrall-Quezada, Richmond-Burton, RB-LB, sr.

• Zach Randl, Dundee-Crown, QB, jr.

• Jack Raymond, Woodstock, LB, sr.

• Jakob Remot, Woodstock, TE-DL, sr.

• Evan Robinson, Richmond-Burton, OL-DL, sr.

• Danny Rosas, Harvard, RB-DB, so.

• Mason Rosborough, Burlington Central, LB, jr.

• Nate Sarfo, Marian Central, LB, jr.

• Joey Scrivani, Jacobs, RB-LB, jr.

• Matt Shannon, Jacobs, OL, sr.

• Frank Smiesko, McHenry, DL, sr.

• Hunter Smith, Marengo, OL-DL, sr.

• Max Smits, McHenry, OL-DL, sr.

• Eddie Solis, Marengo, OL-DL, sr.

• Sean Truckenbrod, Marian Central, LB, jr.

• Nick True, Jacobs, TE, sr.

• Ben Vole, Alden-Hebron, QB-DB, jr.

• Ben Wiley, Huntley, DL, sr.

• Jay Zinnen, Woodstock North, QB-LB, sr.