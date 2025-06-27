June 27, 2025
Early look at Hall’s 2025 football schedule

Hall alum Nick Sterling has returned as the Red Devils new head coach

By Kevin Hieronymus
Hall Red Devils logo

Hall alumnus Nick Sterling has returned to his alma mater as the Red Devils new head coach this season.

He succeeds Logan Larson, who resigned after one season to become head coach at Pleasant Plains, his hometown.

The Red Devils will have four home games, including a Week 6 battle with rival Princeton at Nesti Stadium. Hall’s Homecoming game falls in Week 4 against Sherrard.

Hall went 2-7 overall, 1-4 in league play in 2024.

Here’s a look at the Red Devils’ 2025 schedule:

Aug. 29 at Orion: The season opener finds the Red Devils making the trip to Orion for a crossover game. The Chargers finished 2-7 in 2024 with a 42-14 win at Hall in last year’s opener.

Sept. 5 vs. Erie-Prophetstown: The Red Devils will host a Three Rivers crossover against E-P. The Panthers beat the Red Devils 41-7 on the way to a 5-5 season and a playoff berth.

Sept. 12 at Mendota: Hall will kick off Three Rivers Mississippi play at longtime rival Mendota. They will find a familiar face in former St. Bede coach Jim Eustice, who has taken over as the Trojans coach. The Red Devils enjoyed a a 62-27 win over the Trojans last year. Mendota went 0-9 a year ago coming off a 1-8 campaign in 2023.

Sept. 19 vs. Sherrard: The Tigers will serve as the guests for the 2025 Hall Homecoming game. The Tigers beat the Red Devils 20-14, one of two wins they had in 2024.

Sept. 26 at Kewanee: Week 5 sends the Red Devils to face longtime rival Kewanee on the road. The Boilermakers beat the Red Devils 42-17 at Nesti Stadium last season, finishing 5-5 with a 4A playoff berth.

Oct. 3 vs. Princeton: The game circled on all Hall and Princeton fans’ calendars has the Tigers calling on Nesti Stadium for a Week 6 Bureau County/Three Rivers showdown. The Tigers shut out the Red Devils 41-0 on the way to a 10-2 finish and fifth straight 3A quarterfinal appearance.

Oct. 10 at Monmouth-Roseville: The longest road trip of the season sends the Red Devils south to Monmouth for a Week 7 league contest. The Titans defeated the Red Devils 35-14 en route to an 8-2 finish and a 3A playoff appearance.

Oct. 11 at Riverdale: The Red Devils head back on the road to Port Byron to face the Rams. Riverdale will be in its third season back after not fielding a team due to lack of numbers. The Rams were thwarted of a playoff berth with a 35-32 defeat at the hands of the Red Devils in Spring Valley.

Oct. 24 vs. Rockridge: The curtain will fall on the 2025 regular season with a Week 9 crossover matchup back at Nesti Stadium against Rockridge. The Rockets defeated the Red Devils 48-10 last season and went on to reach the 2A quarterfinals, finishing 8-3.