The Herald-News football roundup for Friday, October 14

Plainfield North needs one more win to run the regular-season table following a dominant 40-7 Southwest Prairie Conference West win over West Aurora on Friday in Plainfield.

The Tigers are 8-0 overall and 4-0 against SPC West foes entering the final week of their regular-season slate.

Plainfield South 38, Plainfield East 6: At Plainfield, the Cougars notched a SPC East victory across town against Plainfield East to improve to 5-3 overall and 4-0 in conference play.

East fell to 2-6 overall and 1-3 in conference with the loss.

Bolingbrook 44, Lincoln-Way Central 7: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders (5-3) qualified for the postseason with a comfortable win over the visiting Knights.

Andrew 34, Lincoln-Way West 10: At Tinley Park, the Warriors dropped a SouthWest Suburban Red game to the Bolts on the road.

West is 3-5 overall and 1-3 in conference play this season.

Reed-Custer 58, Coal City 14: At Coal City, the Comets continued their rampage through the ICE with a one-sided rivalry win over the Coalers.

Reed-Custer is 8-0 overall and 6-0 in conference play, while the loss dropped Coal City to 5-3 and 4-2, respectively.

Lemont 42, Hillcrest 8: At Country Club Hills, Lemont (8-0) is one win away from a perfect regular season following a one-sided victory on the road.

St. Rita 26, Providence 16: At New Lenox, the Celtics came up a bit short in a close one at home against the Mustangs.

Providence is 4-4 overall this season.

Iroquois West 49, Dwight 8: At Dwight, the Trojans were unable to keep up with the visiting Raiders, falling to 2-6 overall this season.

Seneca 28, Clifton Central 0: At Clifton, the Irish locked down a Vermilion Valley Conference North championship with a rainy shutout win on the road.

Seneca heads to the final week of the regular season at 7-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.