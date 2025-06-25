Under the radar: 5 Daily Journal area players who could break out

As quickly as June came, it’s about to sail right by. While that means summer is already going by way too fast, the bright side is that football season is getting closer and closer. In fact, in 10 Fridays we’ll be celebrating the start of the 2025 campaign.

Once the calendar flips to July, prep football teams will increase their summer schedules full of workouts, camps and 7-on-7 scrimmages. With 10 Daily Journal All-Area players returning from a year ago, as well as another six special mentions and 10 honorable mentions back in the field, there are plenty of players that are entering the new season with name recognition and impressive stats.

But there are also scores of players who are spending this summer preparing for much larger roles. These could be kids who saw snaps as backups to experienced seniors, been robbed by injury or have worked their way up the gameplan.

Here are a handful of local players who enter 2025 flying under the radar – nowhere to be found on last year’s All-Area team – who could break out as gridiron stars this fall.

Rontez Smith, Bradley-Bourbonnais, sr., DB

Classmate Lyzale Edmon stole the spotlight as the lone junior on the 2024 Class 7A All-State team, but ask anyone around the Boilermaker locker room – or around the SouthWest Valley green division – and they’ll all say that Smith is a menace in his own right.

One of several speedsters at the skill spots for the Boilers this fall, Smith is a high-flying, hard-hitting cornerback with a knack for the ball, the ideal player for the Bradley-Bourbonnais bad boy defensive mantra. He stayed on the defensive side almost exclusively last year, but head coach Mike Kohl will certainly have a trick or two up his sleeve with Smith on the other side of the ball.

Karter Krutsinger, Bishop McNamara, sr., QB/S

Had a broken collarbone in Week 1 not cost him his season, Krutsinger likely wouldn’t be qualified for this list. But after a year away from football, Krutsinger is primed to serve as a team leader an integral piece on both sides of the ball.

One of the area’s most dependable safeties as a sophomore, Krutsinger figures to return to the secondary without much question. His classmate, Gavin Antons, served admirably as Krutsinger’s replacement in last year’s run-heavy offense, and both could end up doing time under center this fall. Julius May had an All-Chicagoland Christian Conference season as both the primary slot receiver and part of the backfield with fellow All-CCC talent Jordan Callaway in the backfield, leaving the Fightin’ Irish plenty of exciting pieces to put together.

Kankakee's Dameir Green, center, makes a block during the Kays' 21-20 loss to Richards in the IHSA Class 6A Playoffs quarterfinal on Nov. 16, 2024. (Tiffany Blanchette)

Dameir Green, Kankakee, soph., OL

Surrounded by seniors last year, Green immediately inserted himself into a starting guard spot during his freshman camp and held it all year. Blocking for an offense that scored just over 40 points per game last year, Green will look to lead a line that will again block for returning quarterback Phillip Turner and a bevy of wide receivers anchored by Zeke Sherrod and Cedric Terrell III, the latter of whom could take snaps at signal-caller as well.

As new head coach Ed Hazelett replaces Mile Osei and his fast-paced, precise offense, the offense’s new plan of attack is yet to be determined. But however they look to move the ball, the Kays will rely on Green creating holes and giving Turner the time he needs.

Connor Harrod, Manteno, sr., QB

After bursting onto the scene with 1,600 passing yards and 19 passing touchdowns two years ago as a sophomore, Harrod managed a much more run-heavy approach thanks to All-Area running back Niko Akiyama and a bevy of maulers up front. That led to Harrod throwing for almost 1,000 less yards (677) last year.

Expect Harrod’s 2025 to look closer to 2023 form. Head coach RJ Haines is one of the best there at is adjusting his scheme to fit his talent, and he sure knows that he’s got one of the best arms in the area leading his huddle. With two of his favorite targets back out wide in Tyler Buehler and Dylan McIntyre back as well, look for Harrod and the Panthers to sling their way to back-to-back playoff appearances.

Eddie Ferreira, Momence, sr., WR/LB

As he watched one teammate, Brogan Halpin, put together an all-state campaign and another, Mitchell Taylor, develop into one of the area’s best No. 2 targets last year, Ferreira was sometimes overshadowed during Momence’s magical 2024 ride.

He won’t be this year. With last year’s passing leader, Erick Castillo (1,814 yards), back for a fourth season under the helm, Halpin’s graduation leaves almost 1,000 of those yards and 15 touchdowns up for grabs. Jayden Dau figures to eat into those targets after going for more than 200 yards as a freshman last year, but Ferreira will get plenty of chances himself as a three-year starter.

5 more to watch

Another handful of under-the-radar players include Herscher senior offensive/defensive lineman Nash Brubaker, Central senior running back/defensive back Evan Cox, Coal City junior quarterback Connor Henline, St. Anne running back/linebacker Quinton Thompsen and Milord-Cissna Park quarterback/defensive back Dierks Neukomm.