June 25, 2025
Shaw Local
An early look at Bureau Valley’s 2025 football season

Storm will remain in Lincoln Trail Conference Large School Division

By Kevin Hieronymus

While there was discussion Bureau Valley would move to the Small School Division of the Lincoln Trail Conference, the Storm remain in the Large School Division for their second season in the LTC.

The Storm went 3-4 in its first season in the LTC, finishing 4-5 overall.

Here’s an early look at the Storm’s 2025 season

Friday, Aug. 29 at St. Bede - The Storm will renew acquaintances with former Three Rivers rival Bruins to kick off the 2025 season. St. Bede proceeded Bureau Valley’s exit from the Three Rivers in 2023. The Bruins beat the Storm 31-20 in their last meeting in 2022.

Friday, Sept. 5 vs. Annawan-Wethersfield - The Storm will make their home debut under new head coach Patrick Elder in a LTC crossover against the Titans. A-W went 6-4 last year, falling in the first round of the 1A playoffs.

Friday, Sept. 12 at Knoxville - The conference opener sends the Storm to Knoxville. The Storm routed the Blue Bullets 47-14 at home last year. Knoxville finished 2-7 a year ago.

Friday, Sept. 19 vs. Macomb - The Storm return home Week 4 to face the Bombers looking to avenge a 41-7 loss last year in Macomb. The Bombers placed third in the division (5-2) last year, 7-3 overall with a first-round loss in the 4A playoffs.

Friday, Sept. 26 at Elmwood-Brimfield - The Storm hit the road for Week 5 to face the Trojans, who edged the Storm 27-21 last year in Macomb. E-B was the conference runner-up at 8-1 last year. The Trojans won one 2A playoff game, finishing 9-2.

Friday, Oct. 3 at Lewistown/Valley/Cuba - The Storm stay on ther road for a Week 6 conference game to face the Indians. BV buried the LVC co-op 46-16. The Indians finished 0-9 last year.

Friday, Oct. 10 vs. Illini West - BV will welcome the Chargers for their 2025 Homecoming game. Illini West went 4-3 in league play last year, including a 34-7 win over the Storm in Carthage. The Chargers finished 6-4, dropping a 2A playoff opener.

Friday, Oct. 17 at West Hancock - Week 8 sends the Storm to Carthage to face the Titans, who the Storm beat 47-34 a year ago. The Titans went 1-6 in league play, 1-8 overall.

Friday, Oct. 24 Farmington - The defending conference champion Farmers call on the Storm in the season finale. The Farmers blitzed BV 54-6 in Week 4 last year and did not lose a game until falling to Palos Heights Chicago Christian in the 2A state championship game.