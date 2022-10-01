The Herald-News sports roundup for Friday, September 30

At Lombard, the Providence Celtics improved to 4-2 on the season with a dominating victory over host Montini, 33-0.
Providence moves to 4-2 overall, 1-1 in the CCL/ESCC Orange. Montini slips to 3-3 overall, 0-2 in league play.
Reed-Custer 50, Wilmington 5: At Braidwood, the Comets nailed down an enormous statement victory by routing the perennial Illinois Central Eight Conference powerhouse and fellow-unbeaten Wildcats by a 45-point margin.
Reed-Custer is 6-0 overall and 5-0 in conference action this season, while Wilmington fell to 5-1 and 4-1.
Joliet West 52, Romeoville 13: At Joliet, the Tigers notched their second win of the season by a comfortable margin by taking down Romeoville in Southwest Prairie Conference action.
West improved to 2-4 overall and 1-1 in SPC play, while Romeoville dropped to 0-5 and 0-3, respectively.
Minooka 16, Oswego East 13: At Minooka, the home team held on as the Wolves came up just short on fourth-and-15 with seconds left on the clock.
Minooka improved to 5-1 overall and 2-0 in SPC play, while Oswego East fell to 4-2 overall and 1-1 in conference.
Plainfield North 31, Oswego 3: At Plainfield, the Tigers remain unbeaten following a comfortable win at home.
North is 6-0 overall and 3-0 in SPC play, while Oswego is 2-4 and 1-2, respectively.
Bolingbrook 43, Homewood-Flossmoor 36: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders came out on top in a dogfight with the visiting Vikings to improve to 4-2 overall and 2-1 in SWSC Blue play.
Lincoln-Way East 44, Sandburg 0: At Orland Park, the Griffins coasted to victory on the road in a SouthWest Suburban Blue matchup. East is 5-0 overall and 3-0 in conference play.
Lockport 34, Lincoln-Way West 28: At New Lenox, the Porters picked up a hard-fought nonconference victory on the road. Lockport is 4-2 overall following the win and L-WW is 3-3.
Richmond-Burton 31, Morris 7: At Richmond, Morris was unable to keep pace with the juggernaut Rockets and suffered its first loss of the season on the road. Morris is 5-1 overall following the nonconference loss.
Lemont 49, TF North 6: At Lemont, the home team preserved its unblemished record with a blowout South Suburban Blue win. Lemont is 6-0 overall and 4-0 against conference foes this season.
Coal City 48, Manteno 0: At Coal City, the Coalers blanked the visiting Panthers in a ICE blowout. Coal City is 4-2 overall and 3-1 in conference play.
Peotone 53, Streator 42: At Streator, the Blue Devils came out on top in a high-scoring ICE affair. Peotone is 4-2 overall and 2-2 in conference following the victory.
Joliet Catholic 49, St. Laurence 28: The Hilltoppers ran their record to 5-1 overall (3-0 in the ESCC/CCL), bouncing back from their lone defeat.