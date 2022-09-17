Hersey continues to roll in win over Highland Park

HIGHLAND PARK – Hersey’s high-powered offense continued to roll Friday night when the Huskies faced host Highland Park in a nonconference football game at Wolter Field.

Hersey (4-0) took a commanding 21-point lead into halftime against and went on to post a 56-17 victory as the Giants fell to 1-3 on the season.

After a 41-yard run by Hersey quarterback Carter Hansen, Brett Kersemeier scored on a 2-yard touchdown run before the extra point by Carson Koclanis made the score 7-0.

The Huskies struck again on their next possession as quarterback Colton Gumino (4-for-9 passing for 147 yards) hit Logan Farrell with a perfect timing pattern over the middle for a 36-yard touchdown and a 14-0 advantage.

Hansen got back into the act when his 15-yard touchdown pass to Ryan Stearns boosted the lead to 21-0.

Highland Park pulled off a shocking play with only 30 seconds left in the first half as Tyler Gleyzer intercepted a tipped pass off of Gumino and raced 93 yards down the right sideline to cut the lead to 21-7.

But just 14 seconds later, Gumino hit Carson Grove with a quick screen pass for an 80-yard TD play to boost the lead to 28-7 at the half.

“We’ve got a lot of really good players who do a lot of great things for us and it showed up tonight,” Hersey coach Tom Nelson said. “(Kersemeier) obviously, he’s got tremendous speed. He’s one of our core leaders. He’s been a great kid for our program and someone we’re going to rely on down the stretch, no doubt.”

Hersey continued to show its great speed when Grove went 30 yards for a touchdown and a 35-7 lead 25 seconds into the second half.

Then Charles Meister had a 45-yard run before he scored on a 2-yard run for a 42-7 lead. Kersemeier (159 yards on 12 rushes) added an 8-yard touchdown run and two-point conversion run for a 50-10 lead and a running clock for the last 11:47 of the game.

Hersey’s Noah Loch had a 54-yard touchdown run later in the fourth quarter to account for the final score. Hansen had 75 yards rushing on five carries.

“My line was blocking for me all night. We had a good game plan going in and then we just executed,” Kersemeier said. “We have so many playmakers it’s hard to guard us. When you know they’re making plays too that helps you get open.”

https://football.dailyherald.com/sports/20220916/huskies-race-to-4-0-record