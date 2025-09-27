The Herald-News Week 5 high school football roundup

Lincoln-Way Central 45, DeKalb 7: At DeKalb, the Knights handled homecoming for the Barbs in a commanding road win.

Lincoln-Way Central (4-1) will be at home against Bradley-Bourbonnais in Week 6.

Lincoln-Way East 44, Naperville Central 7: At Naperville, the Griffins preserved their spotless record with a comfortable road win that saw Jonas Williams tie the state record for career touchdown passes.

Lincoln-Way East (5-0) will be at home against Metea Valley next week.

Lincoln-Way West 27 Waubonsie Valley 17: At Aurora, the Warriors are perfect through five weeks following a strong defensive second half on the road.

Lincoln-Way West (5-0) will be in DeKalb to take on the Barbs in Week 6.

Lockport 20, Naperville North 17: At Naperville, a 60-yard touchdown strike with just over five minutes left in regulation was the difference for the Porters as they snapped a three-game skid.

Lockport (2-3) will host Naperville Central next week.

Wilmington 49, Manteno 0: At Wilmington, the Wildcats rolled the Panthers in a homecoming shutout.

Wilmington (4-1) will be back at home against Thornton in Week 6.

Morris 42, Kaneland 21: At Maple Park, Morris doubled up the Knights in a battle of unbeatens.

Morris (5-0) will look to fell another Interstate 8 Conference squad next week when Rochelle comes to town.

Bolingbrook 32, Oswego East 7: At Bolingbrook, the Raiders defense turned in an excellent performance at home.

Bolingbrook (3-2) will vie for its third win in a row next week when Joliet Central comes to town.

Seneca 50, Dwight 17: At Dwight, the Fighting Irish were too much to handle for the Trojans in a one-sided win.

Seneca (5-0) will be on the road against Marquette next week, while Dwight (1-4) will head to Peru to take on St. Bede.

Plainfield Central 35, Joliet Central 10: At Joliet, the Wildcats avenged last year’s loss to the Steelmen with a strong win on the road.

Plainfield Central (2-3) will be in Minooka next week, while Joliet Central (1-4) will be in Bolingbrook.

Joliet West 41, Romeoville 10: At Romeoville, the Tigers struck early and often in a convincing win away from home.

Joliet West (2-3) will look to get back to .500 next week at Oswego, while Romeoville (3-2) will try to stay above water at Oswego East.

Minooka 23, Plainfield North 20: At Minooka, the home team sealed the deal with 1:44 left in regulation of a neck-and-neck contest.

Minooka (3-2) will visit Plainfield Central in Week 6, while Plainfield North (1-4) hosts Plainfield East.

Coal City 49, Reed-Custer 7: At Coal City, the Coalers cruised to a rivalry victory at home.

Coal City (4-1) heads to Manteno next week, while Reed-Custer (2-3) will look to get back to .500 at home against Peotone.

Peotone 42, Streator 7: At Peotone, the Blue Devils were in control from start to finish in a home win over the Bulldogs.

Peotone (3-2) will be in Braidwood to take on Reed-Custer next Friday.

Nazareth 48, Joliet Catholic 21: At Joliet, a dismal opening half doomed the Hilltoppers at home.

JCA (1-4) will be in Niles against Notre Dame next week.

St. Francis 47, Providence 35: At New Lenox, the Celtics were outdueled in a battle of two of the top teams in Class 5A.

Providence (3-2) will host Marist in Week 6.

Lemont 56, T.F. South 6: At Lemont, the home team picked up its third straight win to improve to 3-2 on the season.

Lemont will be at home against Hillcrest next week.

Plainfield South 33, Plainfield East 28: At Plainfield, the Cougars notched their first win of the season over the host Bengals.

Plainfield South (1-4) will be in Yorkville to take on the Foxes next week, while Plainfield East (3-2) looks to bounce back at Plainfield North.