The Herald-News Week 8 IHSA football scoreboard

Plainfield North 14, Bolingbrook 7: At Bolingbrook, the visiting Tigers (4-4) picked up a fourth victory to set up a potential win-and-in in Week 9′s home contest against Yorkville.
Bollingbrook fell to 3-5.
Joliet West 42, Plainfield East 14: At Plainfield, the Tigers kept hopes of a winning season alive with a comfortable road win over the Bengals.
Joliet West (4-4) will be at home playing for a playoff spot against Plainfield Central for next week’s regular season-ending matchup. Plainfield East (2-6) will be on the road against Romeoville.
Romeoville 40, Joliet Central 7: At Joliet, the Spartans improved to 3-5 overall with a comfortable road win over the Steelmen.
Romeoville will finish its regular-season slate at home against Plainfield East, while Joliet Central (1-7) will be on the road against Plainfield South.
Coal City 55, Herscher 0: At Coal City, the Coalers defended their home turf with aplomb in a blowout victory.
Coal City (6-2) will wrap up the regular season at home against Manteno.
Lincoln-Way Central 29, Waubonsie Valley 13: At Aurora, the Knights improved to 5-3 and possibly cemented a playoff spot with a road win over the Warriors. LWC will be at home against Rich Township next week.
Lincoln-Way East 49, Andrew 20: At Tinley Park, the Griffins moved one win away from a spotless season following a convincing victory over the Bolts.
LWE (8-0) will vie to keep the slate clean at home against also-undefeated Naperville Central to finish its regular season.
Lincoln-Way West 40, Lockport 39 (2OT): At Lockport, the Warriors narrowly outdueled the Porters in double-overtime.
LWW (5-3) will be at home against Bradley-Bourbonnais next week, while Lockport (3-5) will be on the road against Homewood-Flossmoor.
Providence 34, Marian Catholic 6: At New Lenox, the Celtics evened out their record at 4-4 and kept their playoff hopes alive with a win over the visiting Hurricanes.
Providence will be at home against Joliet Catholic in Week 9.
Seneca 21, Marquette 6: At Seneca, the Fighting Irish moved one win away from an undefeated regular season and clinched the Chicagoland Prairie Conference title via a home win over Marquette.
Seneca will take on Durand-Pecatonica next week.
Oswego 42, Minooka 10: At Oswego, Minooka couldn’t keep up with the Panthers in a loss on the road.
Minooka (6-2) will finish its regular season at home next week against Bolingbrook.
Sycamore 42, Morris 0: At Sycamore, Morris didn’t have much go its way in a shutout loss.
Morris (5-3) will finish the season on the road against Byron Central next week.
Lemont 33, Oak Forest 3: At Lemont, the home team made short work of its guests to improve to 5-3 on the season.
Lemont will end the regular season on the road against Hillcrest.
Peotone 41, Lisle 10: At Lisle, the Blue Devils had no trouble on the road in a one-sided win over the winless Lions that put Peotone in position to make the playoffs.
Peotone (5-3) will be at home against Herscher in Week 9.
Plainfield South 63, Plainfield Central 0: At Plainfield, the Cougars headed across town and made short work of the Wildcats to improve to 6-2.
South will finish the regular season at home against Joliet Central, while Central (0-8) will be on the road against Joliet West.
Streator 18, Reed-Custer 13: At Streator, the Comets had their first win of the season in sight for the second week in a row, but allowed 12 points in the fourth quarter to take another tough loss.
R-C (0-8) will have one more shot to enter the win column next week when also-winless Lisle comes to Braidwood.
Wilmington 41, Manteno 6: At Manteno, the Wildcats pocketed a commanding road win over the Panthers.
Wilmington (8-0) will be at home against Streator (3-5) next Friday.
Joliet Catholic 1, De La Salle 0 (forfeit): The Hilltoppers improved to 5-3 and almost certainly locked up a playoff spot with the forfeit victory.