The Herald-News Friday Football Roundup: Lincoln-Way East wins in a blowout

Lemont 38, Bremen 0: At Midlothian, Lemont made short work of the winless Braves, improving to 4-2 overall with its fourth consecutive win.
Lemont will be at home against Richards in Week 7.
Naperville Central 31, Lockport 21: At Lockport, the Porters’ offense sagged after the first quarter in a home loss to the unbeaten Redhawks.
Lockport fell back to .500 at 3-3 with its second consecutive home loss. The Porters will be on the road next Friday against Lincoln-Way East.
Wilmington 42, Herscher 13: At Wilmington, the Wildcats continued to cruise through their regular-season schedule with another commanding victory.
Wilmington (6-0) will be back at home next week in an ICE showdown against Coal City.
Plainfield South 20, Joliet West 7: At Plainfield, the Cougars led from wire to wire in a comfortable win over the Tigers.
Plainfield South (4-2) will be at home against Plainfield East in Week 7, while Joliet West (2-4) will be in Joliet to host Romeoville.
Seneca 52, Dwight/GSW 22: At Seneca, senior quarterback Paxton Giertz broke Seneca’s all-time scoring record in a convincing victory over Dwight.
The Fighting Irish remain unbeaten at 6-0 following the victory. Dwight falls to 3-3 with the loss and will be at home against St. Bede next week.
Plainfield East 34, Joliet Central 10: At Plainfield, the Bengals picked up their second straight win, outscoring the visiting Steelmen 21-0 in the second half.
Plainfield East (2-4) will head across town to take on Plainfield South in Week 7, while Joliet Central (0-6) will continue the hunt for its first win on the road against Plainfield Central.
Lincoln-Way East 48, Neuqua Valley 14: At Naperville, the Griffins were up 48-0 by halftime in a blowout win over the Wildcats.
L-WE (6-0) will defend its spotless record at home against Lockport next Friday.
Rochelle 37, Morris 15: At Rochelle, the Hubs leaped out with 29 points to start their impressive home win over Morris.
Morris (4-2) will look to bounce back at home against Ottawa in Week 7.
Naperville North 38, Lincoln-Way West 33: At New Lenox, a second-half rally by the Huskies felled the Warriors in a tough loss.
L-WW (3-3) will be at home against Centennial next week.
Oswego 22, Bolingbrook 6: At Bolingbrook, the Panthers maintained their unblemished record with a strong showing on the road.
Oswego (6-0) will be on the road in Yorkville next week, while Bolingbrook (3-3) will be in Oswego against Oswego East.
Manteno 21, Peotone 7: At Manteno, the Blue Devils came up short on the road against the rival and unbeaten Panthers.
Peotone will take its 3-3 record back home to square off with Streator (2-4) next week.
Marist 28, Providence 7: At Chicago, the Celtics were unable to overcome the RedHawks’ home-field advantage.
Providence (3-3) will be in Wilmette next week to take on Loyola.
Coal City 50, Reed-Custer 0: At Coal City, the Coalers notched their fifth consecutive victory in decisive, shutout fashion.
Coal City (5-1) will take on its fiercest rival in Wilmington next week, while R-C (0-6) will host unbeaten Manteno.
Sandburg 28, Lincoln-Way Central 27: At New Lenox, the Knights surrendered a go-ahead touchdown with just 38 seconds left in regulation in a hard-fought loss at home.
L-WC (3-3) will be at home against Stagg in Week 7.
Yorkville 21, Minooka 7: At Minooka, the Foxes handed Minooka its first loss of the season by holding the home team scoreless in the second half.
Minooka (5-1) will be on the road next week against Plainfield North.
Joliet Catholic 28, Niles Notre Dame 0: At Niles, the Hilltoppers’ defense was spotless on the road in a shutout of the Dons.
JCA (4-2) will be in Chicago for Week 7 to take on Mt. Carmel.
Plainfield North 20, Oswego East 14: At Oswego, the Tigers held on down the stretch to pick up a nice win away from home.
Plainfield North (3-3) will be at home against Minooka next week.
Romeoville 31, Plainfield Central 0: At Romeoville, the Spartans snapped a four-game losing streak with a shutout of the winless Wildcats.
Romeoville (2-4) will be on the road against Joliet West in Week 7, while Plainfield Central (0-6) will continue the hunt for its first win against Joliet Central (0-6) at home.