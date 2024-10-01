Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2024 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2024 season is here.
After 4,095 people voted, tallying 6,390 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Dakota Goff, Offensive Lineman, Morris
Team of the Week: Week 4, 2024
Quarterback
Will Bryk, IC Catholic Prep
304 passing yards, rushed for 48
David Lopez, Marengo
Accounted for five total TDs (three rushing, two passing) with 200 total yards in 42-0 win over Plano. Also recovered a fumble on defense.
Isaiah Weibel, Streator
Was 16-of-26 for 198 yards and three TDs, rushed for 48 more yards in 31-30 loss at Herscher
Running Back
John McAuliffe, Marist
207 rushing yards, scored 5 total TDs in win over IC Catholic Prep
Carter Kelley, Crystal Lake Central
240 yards on 24 carries, including a 72-yard TD run, in 30-24 loss to Crystal Lake South
Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove
119 yards and two touchdowns, including a 78-yard TD in 18-12 win against Prairie Ridge
Receiver
LJ Kerr, Burlington Central
121 yards on five catches and a TD, also had 7.5 tackles on defense in 24-14 win over McHenry
Keagan Ruane, Lincoln-Way East
3 catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in 49-7 win over Homewood-Flossmoor
Amiel Clark, Plainfield North
5 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD in loss to Oswego
Offensive Line
Dakota Goff, Morris
Helped pave the way for 192 rushing yards in a 50-10 win over Kaneland
Kellen Arnold, Seneca
The senior center helped the Irish rush for 383 yds on 33 carries and 436 total yds in win over Aurora Central Catholic
Defensive Line
Hayden Hutchcraft, Morris
Had a sack and broke up a pass in 50-10 win over Kaneland
Brady Kentgen, Marengo
Helped Indians pitch 42-0 shutout against Plano. Defense allowed only one first down, 34 total yards
Cole Winterrowd, Streator
Led Streator in tackles at Herscher, including two tackles for loss
Linebacker
Charlie Ciske, Cary-Grove
Sack on final drive, blocked extra point in 18-12 win over Prairie Ridge
Troy Velez, Geneva
12 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL in 38-12 win against Glenbard North
Micah McNair, Joliet West
Pick six and a sack in a lopsided win for Joliet West against Joliet Central
Luke Herrera, St. Charles East
Led team with 10 tackles in 27-21 overtime win over Lake Park
Defensive Back
Riggins Kohl, York
7 tackles and 1 interception
Liam Ballantyne, Burlington Central
7 tackles, 1 forced fumble in 24-14 win over McHenry
Anthony Polselli, Lockport
Had one interception in a loss to Naperville North
Brayden Simek, Seneca
Recorded 8 tackles, 3 solo, from his safety spot in win over Aurora Central Catholic