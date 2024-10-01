Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2024 season

Morris offensive lineman Dakota Goff is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 5 (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 5 of the 2024 season is here.

After 4,095 people voted, tallying 6,390 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Dakota Goff, Offensive Lineman, Morris

Team of the Week: Week 4, 2024

Quarterback

Will Bryk, IC Catholic Prep

304 passing yards, rushed for 48

David Lopez, Marengo

Accounted for five total TDs (three rushing, two passing) with 200 total yards in 42-0 win over Plano. Also recovered a fumble on defense.

Isaiah Weibel, Streator

Was 16-of-26 for 198 yards and three TDs, rushed for 48 more yards in 31-30 loss at Herscher

Running Back

John McAuliffe, Marist

207 rushing yards, scored 5 total TDs in win over IC Catholic Prep

Carter Kelley, Crystal Lake Central

240 yards on 24 carries, including a 72-yard TD run, in 30-24 loss to Crystal Lake South

Logan Abrams, Cary-Grove

119 yards and two touchdowns, including a 78-yard TD in 18-12 win against Prairie Ridge

Receiver

LJ Kerr, Burlington Central

121 yards on five catches and a TD, also had 7.5 tackles on defense in 24-14 win over McHenry

Keagan Ruane, Lincoln-Way East

3 catches for 81 yards and two touchdowns in 49-7 win over Homewood-Flossmoor

Amiel Clark, Plainfield North

5 catches, 137 yards, 1 TD in loss to Oswego

Offensive Line

Dakota Goff, Morris

Helped pave the way for 192 rushing yards in a 50-10 win over Kaneland

Kellen Arnold, Seneca

The senior center helped the Irish rush for 383 yds on 33 carries and 436 total yds in win over Aurora Central Catholic

Defensive Line

Hayden Hutchcraft, Morris

Had a sack and broke up a pass in 50-10 win over Kaneland

Brady Kentgen, Marengo

Helped Indians pitch 42-0 shutout against Plano. Defense allowed only one first down, 34 total yards

Cole Winterrowd, Streator

Led Streator in tackles at Herscher, including two tackles for loss

Linebacker

Charlie Ciske, Cary-Grove

Sack on final drive, blocked extra point in 18-12 win over Prairie Ridge

Troy Velez, Geneva

12 tackles, 1 sack, 2 TFL in 38-12 win against Glenbard North

Micah McNair, Joliet West

Pick six and a sack in a lopsided win for Joliet West against Joliet Central

Luke Herrera, St. Charles East

Led team with 10 tackles in 27-21 overtime win over Lake Park

Defensive Back

Riggins Kohl, York

7 tackles and 1 interception

Liam Ballantyne, Burlington Central

7 tackles, 1 forced fumble in 24-14 win over McHenry

Anthony Polselli, Lockport

Had one interception in a loss to Naperville North

Brayden Simek, Seneca

Recorded 8 tackles, 3 solo, from his safety spot in win over Aurora Central Catholic