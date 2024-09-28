David Lopez scores five touchdowns, Marengo’s defense plays lights-out in KRC win against Plano

MARENGO - When opportunity meets execution, it can lead to very positive results. For Marengo on Friday night, the defense provided the opportunity, and the offense handled the execution in a convincing 42-0 win over Plano in their Kishwaukee River Conference game.

On defense, the Indians forced two punts and recovered two fumbles on Plano’s first four possessions to set the table for the offense. Offensively, Marengo started its first four possessions on Plano’s side of the field and each drive ended with a touchdown.

“I felt we had continuity early. We were able to establish the run, and I was so impressed with what the defense did early,” Marengo coach Paul Forsythe said.

Marengo quarterback David Lopez played a part in each of the early touchdowns. Lopez started the scoring with a 25-yard touchdown run on fourth down to put the Indians up.

On the next possession, he hit Deacan Grandinetti with a 10-yard touchdown pass to put the Indians up 14-0. In the second quarter, Lopez added touchdown runs of 6 yards and 1 yard to build the lead to 28-0 at the half.

“We’ve been struggling early on in games, so knew we had to put our foot on the gas early and not let up,” Lopez said. “Our line was great. The receivers made plays, and putting up 42 feels really good.”

Lopez ended the game with 87 yards rushing with three touchdowns and 11 of 14 passing for 113 yards and two touchdowns, and recovering a fumble on defense.

Connor Sacco added rushing 60 yards on eight carries, Gavin Baros chipped in 26 yards and a touchdown and Hunter Muench had 40 yards on six carries. Grandinetti led the Indians in receiving with three catches for 52 yards and the touchdown.

While the offense was clicking, the defense was consistent and stout. The Indians (3-2, 2-1) held Plano to 12 total yards of offense in the first half and 13 yards in the second half, while allowing only one Plano first down.

“We’ve been solid on defense all year, but this was one of our best games so far. We came out booming on defense,” defensive tackle Brady Kentgen said.

Kentgen had a pass deflection and a tackle for loss. Sacco added a tackle for loss and fumble recovery, while Drew Litchfield recorded a sack for the Marengo defense.

“I felt like we had a good plan, we were healthy tonight and tried to make them one-dimensional and we were able to do that. It was a great team effort,” Forsythe said.

Plano (1-4, 0-3) was able to take some positives from the game.

“Marengo is a really good team, but we made too many mistakes, and they took advantage of those mistakes, but every day we are trying to be better person and player, but our kids love the game. They are great people and we will continue to work hard,” Plano coach Kyle Tutt said.