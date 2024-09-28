Joliet West snaps three-game losing skid with outstanding effort against Joliet Central

Joliet West’s Antonio Brooks trots into the end zone against Joliet Central on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

JOLIET - After a magical 2023 season, 2024 has been a rough comedown for the Joliet West football team. After winning their opener in convincing fashion, the Tigers had dropped three straight entering Saturday’s game against Joliet Central.

While it was far from perfect, the final result was exactly what the Tigers were looking for to get back on track.

A dominant defense held the Steelmen to just 53 yards while the offense did what it needed to in order to get a 46-0 win at Joliet Central Stadium and snap the Tigers’ losing streak and win their Southwest Prairie (East) Conference opener.

The Tigers (2-3, 1-0) have been stout on defense all year led by linebackers Micah McNair and Sedrick Love. The offense, however, had struggled the previous three weeks to put points up on the board.

It wasn’t always clean on Saturday - the Tigers gave up three sacks and lost one of two fumbles in the first half - but an interception returned for a touchdown by McNair on the third play of the game helped give the offense time to get going.

Joliet Central’s Jayden Poplawski brings down Joliet West’s Landon Mars on Saturday, Sept. 28, 2024 in Joliet. (Gary Middendorf)

“Micah set the tone with the pick-6 and he’s been such a good player for us all four years” coach Dan Tito said. “The offense found a rhythm and worked to move the ball down the field. The defense pitched a shutout so we’re proud of them.”

While the Steelmen (0-5, 0-1) started the game on offense, that drive ended in points for the Tigers. McNair intercepted quarterback Caleb Christos on the third play and ran the ball back 28 yards for a touchdown less than two minutes in.

On the first offensive possession of the game for Joliet West, quarterback Antoine Brooks led the Tigers down the field and ran it into the end zone on fourth-and-1 at the Steelmen two to make it 14-0 Joliet West. Before the first quarter ended, Brooks hit Payton Turner for a 23-yard touchdown to make it 22-0 after a two-point conversion.

The Steelmen never quit fighting. Thomas Jemilo put up a sack and recovered a fumble deep in Joliet Central territory to stop a Joliet West scoring threat in the second. It only slowed the process, however, as Joliet West kicker Adrian Ramirez later sent a 36-yard field goal through the uprights.

The Tigers made it 32-0 before halftime when Brooks connected with Owen Barton for a 54-yard touchdown with 1:21 left until the midway point.

The second half was more of the same as Joliet West opened with another touchdown. After a 29-yard run by Brooks set the Tigers up deep in Steelmen territory, two plays later Brooks hit Sean Hogan for an 11-yard scoring strike.

The Steelmen defense continued to put in a strong effort. Paul Slick recovered a fumble on the second Tiger possession of the third quarter after picking up a sack in the first half. The Tiger defense answered right back, however, as Thomas Piotrowski picked Christos off on the ensuing possession. Landon Mars then tossed a 15-yard touchdown to Hogan to make it 45-0 and trigger the running clock.

Brooks finished with three passing touchdowns and one running, going 9 of 15 through the air for 136 yards while rushing for 83 on nine carries.

“We have a lot of banged up guys so the first couple of weeks were slow,” Brooks said. “Today it was good to come out here as a team and get a win. Everyone is healthy now so the season restarts at 0-0 now.”

As for Joliet Central, it was yet another rough day at the office. The Steelmen haven’t won a game since 2019 as the offense picked up just three first downs on the day, one by penalty.

It was the first time in two years the Steelmen were shut out of a game entirely.

Defensively, Jemilo had two sacks, two TFLs and a fumble recovery while Slick had three sacks and the fumble recovery.

Coach Thomas Hart still had some positives to take away from the game.

“This next few weeks are anyone’s game,” Hart said. “This was the first time not scoring points in about two years after we scored two touchdowns against Minooka’s very, very good defense. We just have to get a bit healthier and do what we need to do (moving forward).”