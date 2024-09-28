Nick Schmid scores four TDs in runaway win for Marian Central: Northwest Herald Week 5 football roundup

Marian Central 42, Christ the King 8: At Woodstock, the Hurricanes (2-3, 2-1 CCC) had their biggest offensive performance of the year by far in a Chicagoland Christian Conference win against the Gladiators.

Nick Schmid ran for 103 yards and three touchdowns on nine carries and added 23 yards receiving, while also recording an 83-yard kickoff return for a score. His rushing touchdowns were on plays of 9, 17 and 35 yards.

Eddie Kowalzyck added 81 rushing yards and a TD on nine attempts, and Picasso Ruiz went 4-of-9 passing for 44 yards and a score.

Andrew Thielsen caught a 32-yard touchdown pass.

Vance Williams and Steven Sarfo both had a fumble recovery for Marian.

Burlington Central 24, McHenry 14: At McHenry, the Rockets improved to 4-1 overall and 4-1 in the Fox Valley Conference with a 10-point win over the Warriors.

Central will look to get its fifth win next week at home against Jacobs as the Rockets look to make the playoffs for the first time since 2014.

McHenry fell to 1-4 overall and 1-4 in the FVC.

Richmond-Burton 45, Woodstock 14: At Woodstock, the Rockets (3-2, 2-1 KRC) earned their second Kishwaukee River Conference win in a row. R-B hosts Sandwich, 3-0 in the KRC, in a big conference game in Week 6.

Woodstock, which hosts Plano in Week 6, fell to 2-3 overall and 1-2 in the KRC.

Polo 54, Alden-Hebron 6: At Polo, the Giants fell to 2-3 in the Illinois 8-Man Football Association with a loss to the Marcos.

Caleb Linneman had a 2-yard TD tun for A-H’s only points.