John McAuliffe scores 5 TDs, Marist holds off IC Catholic Prep to make coach a winner in return to Elmhurst

ELMHURST – Mike Fitzgerald spent the previous six years as York’s head coach before leaving for Marist this past offseason.

On Friday night, John McAuliffe made sure his return to Elmhurst was a memorable one.

McAuliffe scored five touchdowns, including four in the second quarter, as the Redhawks held off host IC Catholic Prep 34-26 in a CCL/ESCC crossover.

The Knights certainly didn’t go down without a fight, pulling within 27-26 with just under nine minutes left on a 1-yard run by Foley Calcagno – but the potential tying extra point was blocked.

Then, after McAuliffe found the end zone on a 22-yard scamper, ICCP (2-3) drove the length of the field and seemingly scored with 10 seconds left only to have quarterback Will Bryk’s eight-yard run called back because of a holding penalty.

Bryk’s fourth down pass from the 15-yard line fell incomplete.

“We fought against a great team,” said Bryk, who finished 23-of-32 through the air for 304 yards while also rushing for an additional 48 yards. “We played as hard as we could every play. We just didn’t come out with it at the end. It was a great game.

“Our O-line is coming together and our running game was helping out the passing game (tonight). They were complimenting each other. We are coming together on offense. We know we can battle with anyone in the state.”

The senior’s two touchdown passes both went to Nate Brown, who hauled in eight catches for 107 yards. Jaden Penna caught three passes for 96 yards and Chance Williams had five receptions for 63 yards. Foley had two rushing touchdowns while also playing linebacker for the Knights.

“The reason we were in it, the coaches did an unbelievable job,” Foley said. “The whole coaching staff and then also our quarterback stepped up. Will changed the whole game. We were right there. The whole team did their job. There were a couple of plays we messed up but we got back up and fought.

“We got a lot of stuff to fix. But we just have to bring the same mentality we had tonight into the game against St. Francis next week.”

Trailing 7-0 after the opening 12 minutes, Marist (4-1) got three rushing scores from McAuliffe and a 40-yard TD pass from Jacob Ritter to the senior running back in the closing seconds to take a 27-14 lead into halftime. McAuliffe totaled 207 yards on 32 carries while Ritter passed for 109 yards and ran for 75 for the Redhawks, who lost in double overtime to Joliet Catholic a week ago.

“John (McAuliffe) left it all out there tonight,” said Fitzgerald, who remarked that it felt a little odd in his return to Elmhurst, especially with York playing its homecoming game not too far away. “And our O-line played really well.

“It seems like every week is coming down to the wire. That builds character for the team.”

Dean Kemph had an interception for ICCP and Tamarion Garner recovered a fumble. Dom Giliatta contributed 51 rushing yards and two catches.

Things won’t get any easier for the Knights the rest of the way as all of their remaining opponents came into this week with a 3-1 record.

“That’s one of the best teams in the state,” said ICCP coach Bill Krefft, whose team has reached the playoffs in eight consecutive seasons. “It seems like every week we are seeing one of the best teams in the state. But I can’t be prouder of our kids; I can’t ask for anything more than they are giving. I just have to coach a little better. We are right on the edge of it, we have to close the deal.

“Even there at the end, we went right down the field and had a chance to go in and had a bit of an issue, it was kind of taken out of our hands there. But the message to the kids, we just all need to be better. I also can’t say enough about Will, he’s been with us for four years and he has worked his tail off for those four years.”