High school football: Week 5 results for 2024, recaps for every game in the Northwest Herald area

The Cary-Grove defense celebrates stopping the Prairie Ridge offense one yard short of a first down to seal its victory over Prairie Ridge in a Fox Valley Conference football game on Friday, Sept. 27, 2024, at Prairie Ridge High School. (Gregory Shaver/Gregory Shaver )

Cary-Grove 18, Prairie Ridge 12: Logan Abrams’ 78-yard touchdown run in the second half helped turn things around for the Trojans, who took sole possession of first place in the Fox Valley Conference with the win.

Crystal Lake South 30, Crystal Lake Central 24: The Gators responded in a big way after the Tigers scored on the first play of the game to earn a crosstown rivalry win in their FVC game.

Woodstock North 26, Johnsburg 21: The Thunder improved to 5-0 with a Kishwaukee River Conference victory as North looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

Marengo 42, Plano 0: Indians QB David Lopez accounted for five total touchdowns, and the Indians defense allowed only one first down in their KRC shutout.

Jacobs 56, Dundee-Crown 21: Golden Eagles fullback Caden DuMelle bulldozed and darted his way to 122 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Jacobs to an FVC win.

Huntley 29, Hampshire 22: Huntley QB Braylon Bower and WR Jordan Oruche connected on a 21-yard TD in the fourth quarter to break a tie and lead the Red Raiders to an FVC win.

Sandwich 49, Harvard 7: The Hornets couldn’t keep up with Indians running backs Simeion Harris and Nick Michalek in the KRC loss.

Burlington Central 24, McHenry 14: The Rockets improved to 4-1 overall and 4-1 in the FVC as they look to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Richmond-Burton 45, Woodstock 14: The Rockets earned their second KRC win in a row, improving to 3-2 overall and 2-1 in the KRC.

Marian Central 42, Christ the King 8: Nick Schmid had four touchdowns as the Hurricanes had their biggest offensive performance of the season in a Chicagoland Christian Conference win.

Polo 54, Alden-Hebron 6: Caleb Linneman had a 2-yard TD as the Giants fell to the Marcos in their Illinois 8-Man Football Association game.