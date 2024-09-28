Woodstock North survives big test against Johnsburg as the Thunder continue perfect season

Woodstock North’s Parker Halihan, center, runs the ball as teammates David Randecker, left, and Max Dennison block against Johnsburg in varsity football on Friday Sept. 27, 2024, at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

WOODSTOCK – You could say it was a lights-out performance on a possibly program-shifting night for Woodstock North.

The Thunder survived a late test from Johnsburg and a little unexpected delay to claim a 26-21 win Friday. The win marks not only the first 5-0 start in school history but gives Woodstock North (5-0, 3-0) its fifth win as the team looks to make the playoffs for the first time since 2018.

However, they had to wait to celebrate thanks to a 20-minute delay when the lights went out with 11:38 to play and Woodstock North holding a 26-14 advantage. Once those lights came back on, Johnsburg (2-3, 1-2) made things interesting but couldn’t overcome the big plays and time-crushing offensive effort Woodstock North put forth all night.

Woodstock North’s Sean Mitchell runs the ball against Johnsburg in varsity football on Friday Sept. 27, 2024, at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

“We’re getting better every week, which is nice to see,” Thunder coach Matt Polnow said. “The boys, they are doing exactly what teenage football players should be doing. They’re having fun and they’re sticking together regardless of what’s going on in the game.”

Be it time-consuming drives or big plays, the Thunder couldn’t be stopped, rushing for 359 yards.

“Our line really worked hard in the offseason,” said junior fullback David Randecker, who rushed for 132 yards on 22 carries with three touchdowns. “They’re pushing for us.

“It’s great to know we have a good chance at the playoffs, and I’m ready for next week.”

The attack started right from the beginning. On the second play of the game, quarterback Parker Halihan found a hole and sprinted 82 yards for an 8-0 lead. Halihan finished with a game-high 160 yards rushing.

Johnsburg answered with a 2-yard scoring run from Duke Mays before Woodstock North scored on its two drives in very different styles.

The first was a clock-killing 72-yard, 18-play drive that took 11:38 of clock time. The Thunder converted four fourth-down conversions, the last being a 3-yard run from Randecker to make it 14-0 with 7:28 left in the half.

Then, after a Skyhawks’ punt, Randecker busted loose on a 63-yard scoring run to make it 20-7 with 4:18 to play in the half.

“They just executed on a couple of big plays that were huge momentum plays for them,” Johnsburg coach Sam Lesniak said. “I think that’s the definition of triple option, right? And then, they have some explosive athletes. There were three or four of them that have the opportunity to go to the house every time. So if one person is out of position, it ends up being a big-time problem.”

Johnsburg’s Duke Mays runs the ball in varsity football on Friday Sept. 27, 2024, at Woodstock North High School in Woodstock. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

The second half was more of the same. The Skyhawks scored on the first possession out of halftime on a 7-yard pass from Carter Block to Trey Russell. Then, Woodstock North went 79 yards in 12 plays, the last being a 2-yard scoring run from Randecker, making it 26-14.

Randecker almost had a fourth score after the delay, but the officials said he was inches shy of the goal line on fourth down. Johnsburg answered with a quick and impressive 99-yard scoring drive, pulling within 26-21 on a Mario Zakrzewski 1-yard run with 4:40 left.

Johnsburg would get the ball back one more time with 22.9 seconds left, but couldn’t advance the ball from deep in its own territory.

Brett Centnarowicz had a terrific game on the ground for Johnsburg, carrying the ball 18 times for 152 yards. Block was 11-for-17 passing for 136 yards and an interception.