Braylon Bower, Jordan Oruche connect for go-ahead score in Huntley’s FVC win against Hampshire

Huntley’s Braylon Bower passes against Niles West in a Class 8A first-round game last season. Bower helped lead Huntley to a 29-22 win against Hampshire on Friday night. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

HAMPSHIRE – With the wind howling at his back, Huntley quarterback Braylon Bower targeted Jordan Oruche with the game on the line.

Oruche hauled in the 21-yard touchdown pass as he waltzed into the end zone, breaking a tie score in the fourth quarter as the Red Raiders (3-2) won 29-22 in a Friday night rivalry matchup against Hampshire.

“We practice it all the time. It’s a fake until it’s not,” Oruche said of his touchdown play, the first and only score of the second half. “I looked. The ball is there. Perfect spot. Touchdown. We had some ups and downs, but we didn’t let that define the night, and we kept fighting, not as one, but as a team.”

“I was looking for him,” Bower commented on the big play, projecting confidence in his fellow senior. “I knew he’d go get it.”

Bower was also called upon to carry over twenty times, providing a 4-yard touchdown run in the second quarter. Bower also completed a 29-yard touchdown pass to Wyatt Fleck, his second touchdown reception in as many games, on fourth-and 15 to get the scoring started in the first quarter followed by a successful 2-point conversion to Colin Hochmuth.

For most of the night, the Hampshire strategy was to give the ball to sophomore running back Tymere Marshall, who diplomatically rushed over 20 times. He got his team on the board early in the second quarter on a 1-yard score. He then ran in the 2-point conversion himself.

On the subsequent drive, the Whips’ defense caused the Raiders to go three and out. The Huntley punt traveled only three yards as the wind caused considerable problems for kickers from both teams all night long. The Whips took full advantage of the excellent field position, and Jacob Ostrowski contributed a 1-yard TD run of his own to complete the 14-yard scoring drive, putting the Whips in front temporarily.

“I thought we ran the ball well, especially in the first half.” Whips’ coach Shane Haak praised. “Defensively we did some good things as well too. We battled with great heart and determination. I felt we made big strides.”

Hampshire scored all of its 22 points in the second quarter. On Hampshire’s last score, quarterback Ryan Prowicz, with the wind at his back, found an open man downfield, completing a 66-yard touchdown pass to Christian Dupuis.

The second quarter not done yet, Huntley running back Reichen Dvorak then found the end zone on a 5-yard run with 31 seconds left in the half, tying the score with the fifth and final touchdown in a robust scoring quarter for both teams.

There was notable obscurity on the Hampshire possession preceding Huntley’s go ahead touchdown drive. On the Whips’ very first play of the drive, running back Marshall ran for what appeared to be an 87-yard touchdown. A touchdown was never signaled, and the first down was replayed without a flag thrown. Shortly thereafter, the Huntley defense got the stop, the Whips punted, and the Raiders’ offense took over.

When the Whips got the ball back late and facing a deficit, they went for it on fourth down. Raiders lineman Carter Pope saw Prowicz scramble out of the pocket.

“[I] saw the quarterback come outside. I spun out and I caught him right there,” he said.

Pope’s late sack finished off the Whips’ last chance scoring drive. “I’m just excited to play. I love this game. I love what it does. I love the people around me.”