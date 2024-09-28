Caden Dumelle bulldozes way to two scores as Jacobs tops Dundee-Crown

The golden eagle logo of Jacobs High School in Algonquin. (Image provided by Jacobs High School)

ALGONQUIN – Caden Dumelle can run around an opponent or through one.

Dundee-Crown found that out the hard way.

Dumelle bulldozed and darted his way to 122 yards and two touchdowns to help lead Jacobs to a 56-21 win over District 300 rival D-C in a Fox Valley Conference game in Algonquin Friday night. The last time D-C won against Jacobs was in 1998.

“I run hard every time I get the ball and have the mindset that one player will not bring me down,” said Dumelle. “I lower the shoulder and try to get extra yards. The line was special and my lead backs came up with some big blocks. We bounced back after a loss to a great Cary (Cary-Grove) team last week.”

Jacobs coach Brian Zimmerman is impressed with Dumelle’s running style.

“Caden runs so hard and he is a special back,” said the Jacobs coach. “He is so hard to bring down. One player can’t bring him down.”

TO Bodde added 112 yards on 11 carries with touchdowns of 47 and 4 yards.

“Cary outperformed us last week but we bounced back tonight with a big win against our rival,” said Bodde. “It is always a big game. All our backs run hard and try to get extra yards.”

Jacobs (3-2, 3-2), which gained 386 yards with 27 first downs, got 86 yards from Mike Cannady.

Golden Eagles quarterback Connor Goehring completed 2-of-3 passes for 21 yards. Prince Barnes caught both passes.

D-C (1-4, 1-4) got to within 21-13 on a 92-yard kick return from Ed Bailey with 8:57 left in the third quarter.

The Golden Eagles responded with 35 unanswered points to seize control of the game.

The Jacobs defense got into the act with two scores.

Freshman Jack Coates intercepted a pass and returned it 22 yards for a touchdown and Cooper Peterhans returned a fumble 43 yards for a score. Jaylen Langley also had an interception for the winners.

“We fixed our mistakes at halftime and turned up the heat,” said Zimmerman. “It was a good bounce-back win after the loss to Cary last week.”

D-C quarterback Hayden DeMarsh completed 9-of-17 passes for 70 yards. Ryan Pierce caught five passes for 37 yards.

