Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2024 season

La Salle-Peru quarterback Marion Persich is the Friday Night Drive Team of the Week MVP for Week 3 of the 2024 season (John Sahly)

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2024 season is here.

After 4,784 people voted, tallying 7,258 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Marion Persich, quarterback La Salle-Peru

Team of the Week: Week 3, 2024

Quarterback

Marion Persich, La Salle-Peru

18 of 22, 243 yards, TD passing, 11 carries, 75 yards, TD rushing in win against Ottawa

Steven Armbruster, St. Rita

203 passing yards, 2 TDs, led game-winning drive with 1:06 left in game

Brady Palmer, St. Francis

15-for-22 for 192 yards, 2 TDs, 15 carries for 87 yards, 2 rushing TDs in win at Loyola

Running Back

Anthony Leo, Willowbrook

23 carries, 173 yards, TD in win against Addison Trail

T.O. Boddie, Jacobs

244 rushing yards on 21 carries, two TDs, including a 99-yarder, in a 26-15 win over Huntley

Nate Magrini, Joliet Catholic

Ran 25 times for 152 yards including the Hilltoppers’ first touchdown in a one-point victory

Receiver

Zach Washington, St. Francis

5 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs against Loyola

Ryan Franze, Johnsburg

4 catches for 97 yards and two TDs in 21-14 win over Richmond-Burton

Anthony Martini, Crystal Lake Central

100 yards on seven catches in a 17-14 OT win over Dundee-Crown

Offensive Line

Lucas Retzler, Jacobs

Helped pave the way to 407 rushing yards and had 7 tackles on the defensive line

Jake Migliorini, St. Bede

Helped Bruins score 34 second quarter points in 61-0 win over Walther Christian

Defensive Line

Cade Poyner, Coal City

Two early TFLs propelled Coalers to 35-0 first-quarter lead at Streator

Andrii Tymoshchuk, Jacobs

10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss

Ian Campbell, Joliet Catholic

Recorded key quarterback sack in the third quarter of the Hilltoppers’ home win over Fenwick

Linebacker

Sedrick Love, Joliet West

Two sacks, 1.5 TFL and forced fumble against Yorkville

Charlie Ciske, Cary-Grove

8 tackles, 4 tackles for loss in 46-7 win against McHenry

Ryan Palmeri, St. Francis

6 tackles, fumble recovery, forced fumble, 3 hurries

Matthew Scardina, Jacobs

11 tackles, 2 TFL, Pass Break Up

Defensive Back

LJ Kerr, Burlington Central

6 tackles, 1 TFL; also has 3 catches for 78 yards in win against Crystal Lake South

Luke Gormsen, Jacobs

Game sealing interception, 11 tackles in win over Huntley

Ryan Mullen, St. Francis

4 tackles, 2 pass breakups, forced fumble, fumble recovery

Kaedon Phillips, Sterling

Big pass deflection late and 2 punt return TDs in 27-26 win over United Township. Also had a rushing TD.