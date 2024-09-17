Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2024 season

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Week 3 of the 2024 season is here.
After 4,784 people voted, tallying 7,258 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.
Team of the Week MVP: Marion Persich, quarterback La Salle-Peru
Team of the Week: Week 3, 2024
Quarterback
Marion Persich, La Salle-Peru
18 of 22, 243 yards, TD passing, 11 carries, 75 yards, TD rushing in win against Ottawa
Steven Armbruster, St. Rita
203 passing yards, 2 TDs, led game-winning drive with 1:06 left in game
Brady Palmer, St. Francis
15-for-22 for 192 yards, 2 TDs, 15 carries for 87 yards, 2 rushing TDs in win at Loyola
Running Back
Anthony Leo, Willowbrook
23 carries, 173 yards, TD in win against Addison Trail
T.O. Boddie, Jacobs
244 rushing yards on 21 carries, two TDs, including a 99-yarder, in a 26-15 win over Huntley
Nate Magrini, Joliet Catholic
Ran 25 times for 152 yards including the Hilltoppers’ first touchdown in a one-point victory
Receiver
Zach Washington, St. Francis
5 catches, 94 yards, 2 TDs against Loyola
Ryan Franze, Johnsburg
4 catches for 97 yards and two TDs in 21-14 win over Richmond-Burton
Anthony Martini, Crystal Lake Central
100 yards on seven catches in a 17-14 OT win over Dundee-Crown
Offensive Line
Lucas Retzler, Jacobs
Helped pave the way to 407 rushing yards and had 7 tackles on the defensive line
Jake Migliorini, St. Bede
Helped Bruins score 34 second quarter points in 61-0 win over Walther Christian
Defensive Line
Cade Poyner, Coal City
Two early TFLs propelled Coalers to 35-0 first-quarter lead at Streator
Andrii Tymoshchuk, Jacobs
10 tackles, 2 tackles for loss
Ian Campbell, Joliet Catholic
Recorded key quarterback sack in the third quarter of the Hilltoppers’ home win over Fenwick
Linebacker
Sedrick Love, Joliet West
Two sacks, 1.5 TFL and forced fumble against Yorkville
Charlie Ciske, Cary-Grove
8 tackles, 4 tackles for loss in 46-7 win against McHenry
Ryan Palmeri, St. Francis
6 tackles, fumble recovery, forced fumble, 3 hurries
Matthew Scardina, Jacobs
11 tackles, 2 TFL, Pass Break Up
Defensive Back
LJ Kerr, Burlington Central
6 tackles, 1 TFL; also has 3 catches for 78 yards in win against Crystal Lake South
Luke Gormsen, Jacobs
Game sealing interception, 11 tackles in win over Huntley
Ryan Mullen, St. Francis
4 tackles, 2 pass breakups, forced fumble, fumble recovery
Kaedon Phillips, Sterling
Big pass deflection late and 2 punt return TDs in 27-26 win over United Township. Also had a rushing TD.