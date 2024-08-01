2024 IHSA football schedule release: McHenry County’s top games to watch, week-by-week

The IHSA just released its statewide football schedule for the 2024 season. Here are some top games to watch in the Northwest Herald coverage area.

Week 1: Prairie Ridge at Jacobs, 7 p.m. Aug. 30

Prairie Ridge went undefeated in the Fox Valley Conference last season, while Jacobs finished at 6-3. The Wolves are now led by coach Mike Frericks, who took over for Chris Schremp – now the school’s athletic director. The Eagles will be led on the ground by fullback Caden DuMelle, one of the area’s breakout stars from last year, and halfback T.O. Boddie.

Week 2: Mundelein at Johnsburg, 7:30 p.m. Sept. 6

The Skyhawks will debut their new facilities and turf field as they look to get off to a fast start and improve on a 3-6 record. Johnsburg will aim to make the playoffs for the third time in seven seasons under coach Sam Lesniak, and a win against Mundelein, which was 2-5 in 2023, would be a good start.

Prairie Ridge’s Luke Vanderwiel runs the ball against Nazareth in a Class 5A first-round game during the 2023 season in Crystal Lake. (Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local/Patrick Kunzer for Shaw Local)

Week 3: Hampshire at Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m. Sept. 13

Hampshire will lean heavily on senior running back Cole Klawikowski, who rumbled for 1,118 yards and 11 touchdowns a year ago, while Prairie Ridge will continue to utilize its stout triple-option attack. Returning starters Luke Vanderwiel and Jack Finn figure to get a lot of touches out of the backfield for the Wolves.

Week 4: Crystal Lake Central at Burlington Central, 7 p.m. Sept. 20

Both the Tigers and Rockets fought hard for playoff contention last year, each ending 4-5 in FVC play, but only Crystal Lake Central made it despite dropping its final three regular-season games. Burlington will try to make the postseason for the first time since 2014.

Week 5: Cary-Grove at Prairie Ridge, 7 p.m. Sept. 27

The Trojans and Wolves always put on a show and have one of the area’s best rivalries. C-G won the Class 6A state championship last fall, while Prairie Ridge was bounced from the 5A field in the first round by eventual state champion Nazareth. In last year’s meeting, the Trojans marched down the field for a touchdown in the game’s final moments but fell 21-20 to the Wolves after missing a potential game-tying extra point.

Week 6: Huntley at Crystal Lake South, 7 p.m. Oct. 4

The Red Raiders and Gators played in one of the area’s highest-scoring games a year ago. Huntley won the offensive battle 54-43, although a couple of the major drivers of the outburst are now gone. Each team scored 21 points in the third quarter. South graduate Caden Casimino (Wisconsin-Platteville) passed for a school-record 546 yards in the loss.

Huntley’s Braylon Bower runs the ball against Jacobs during the 2023 season in Huntley. (Patrick Kunzer)

Week 7: Cary-Grove at Huntley, 7 p.m. Oct. 11

The Trojans and Red Raiders matched up in one of the area’s most exciting games last year. Huntley rallied from a two-touchdown deficit in the fourth quarter, scoring a touchdown on the game’s final play and getting a two-point conversion to beat C-G 29-28 with no time left. The two-point conversion was discussed by officials and they ruled that receiver Jake Witt, who snagged a quick pass from quarterback Braylon Bower, reached the ball over the pylon.

Week 8: Richmond-Burton at Marengo, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 18

The Rockets, who are 61-7 in six years under Mike Noll, should once again be considered one of the favorites to take the Kishwaukee River Conference crown. The Indians, meanwhile, fought hard to make the playoffs last fall, but fell a win short. That snapped a four-year streak for the team.

Week 9: Woodstock North at Woodstock, 7:30 p.m. Oct. 25

The Thunder and Blue Streaks renew their crosstown rivalry to close out the 2024 regular season. Although both teams have struggled in recent years, the game always provides a fun atmosphere and crowd. Last year’s game was a defensive battle. A controversial call on an unsportsmanlike penalty helped North defeat Woodstock 14-7, the school’s first win in the series in five tries.