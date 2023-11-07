Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2023 playoffs

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2023 IHSA playoffs is here.
Team of the Week MVP: Joey Campagna, Lincoln-Way West, RB
Team of the Week: 2023 Playoffs, Round 2
Quarterback
Eddie Jones, Amboy
Was 3-for-4 passing for 138 yards and three TDs, added a rushing touchdown
Andres Munoz, Joliet Catholic
4/6, 114 yards, 62-yard TD pass in 56-7 win over Triad
Brock Soltow, Polo
239 rushing yards, TD on 27 carries, 23-yard TD pass, 15-yard TD reception, intercepted pass in end zone in 8-man quarterfinal win over Milledgeville
Running Back
Joey Campagna, Lincoln-Way West
5 TD runs in 43-19 win over Collinsville
Matt Larson, Glenbard East
296 yards and four TDs on 28 carries
Kyle Farrell, Wilmington
22 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs in 42-14 win over Tri-Valley
Receiver
Ethan Mumbrue, Morris
8 catches, 105 yards, including 14-yard catch on 4th and 7 on game-winning drive in 39-36 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin
Adrian Washington, Joliet Catholic
2 catches, 85 yards, 62-yard TD catch in 56-7 win over Triad
Trenton Walker, Nazareth
9 catches, 111 yards, 1 TD
Offensive Line
Jake Jakovich, Joliet Catholic
Paved way for offense to run for 337 yards in 56-7 win over Triad
Chris Piazza, Providence
Center led way for Providence’s 313 yards from scrimmage in win at Hillcrest
Defensive Line
Nico Ronchetti, Joliet Catholic
70-yard fumble recovery return for TD in 56-7 win over Triad
Quinn Leffelman, Amboy
Recorded two QB sacks, one for a safety, in win over FCW
Cade Odell, Princeton
6 tackles, 2 sacks
Jack Trautmann, York
2 sacks in win over Lyons Township
Linebacker
Max Hrvatin, Joliet Catholic
2 sacks, forced fumble in 56-7 win over Triad
Ian Morris, Princeton
11 tackles, 1 sack
Diego Garcia, Sycamore
Not only did he have his usual all-everything game on defense, he resumed RB duties after a few weeks off and ran for 95 yards nine carries.
Jaden Fauske, Nazareth
1 INT
Defensive Back
Corin Greenwell, St. Francis
4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery
Carlos Benavidez, Princeton
Placekicker recovered his own onside kick and set up TD
Caleb Jones, Sandwich
Interception return for a touchdown against Dyett