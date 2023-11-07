Friday Night Drive’s Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2023 playoffs

The Friday Night Drive Team of the Week for Round 2 of the 2023 IHSA playoffs is here.

After 2,786 people voted, tallying 5,521 total votes, we are proud to announce the Team of the Week. Thank you to our presenting sponsor: Schweickert, Ganassin, Krzak, Rundio, LLP.

Team of the Week MVP: Joey Campagna, Lincoln-Way West, RB

Team of the Week: 2023 Playoffs, Round 2

Quarterback

Eddie Jones, Amboy

Was 3-for-4 passing for 138 yards and three TDs, added a rushing touchdown

Andres Munoz, Joliet Catholic

4/6, 114 yards, 62-yard TD pass in 56-7 win over Triad

Brock Soltow, Polo

239 rushing yards, TD on 27 carries, 23-yard TD pass, 15-yard TD reception, intercepted pass in end zone in 8-man quarterfinal win over Milledgeville

Running Back

Joey Campagna, Lincoln-Way West

5 TD runs in 43-19 win over Collinsville

Matt Larson, Glenbard East

296 yards and four TDs on 28 carries

Kyle Farrell, Wilmington

22 carries, 219 yards, 2 TDs in 42-14 win over Tri-Valley

Receiver

Ethan Mumbrue, Morris

8 catches, 105 yards, including 14-yard catch on 4th and 7 on game-winning drive in 39-36 win over Sacred Heart-Griffin

Adrian Washington, Joliet Catholic

2 catches, 85 yards, 62-yard TD catch in 56-7 win over Triad

Trenton Walker, Nazareth

9 catches, 111 yards, 1 TD

Offensive Line

Jake Jakovich, Joliet Catholic

Paved way for offense to run for 337 yards in 56-7 win over Triad

Chris Piazza, Providence

Center led way for Providence’s 313 yards from scrimmage in win at Hillcrest

Defensive Line

Nico Ronchetti, Joliet Catholic

70-yard fumble recovery return for TD in 56-7 win over Triad

Quinn Leffelman, Amboy

Recorded two QB sacks, one for a safety, in win over FCW

Cade Odell, Princeton

6 tackles, 2 sacks

Jack Trautmann, York

2 sacks in win over Lyons Township

Linebacker

Max Hrvatin, Joliet Catholic

2 sacks, forced fumble in 56-7 win over Triad

Ian Morris, Princeton

11 tackles, 1 sack

Diego Garcia, Sycamore

Not only did he have his usual all-everything game on defense, he resumed RB duties after a few weeks off and ran for 95 yards nine carries.

Jaden Fauske, Nazareth

1 INT

Defensive Back

Corin Greenwell, St. Francis

4 tackles, 1 TFL, 1 interception, 1 fumble recovery

Carlos Benavidez, Princeton

Placekicker recovered his own onside kick and set up TD

Caleb Jones, Sandwich

Interception return for a touchdown against Dyett