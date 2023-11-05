Inside the numbers: Princeton vs. Monmouth-Roseville boxscore

Class 3A Playoffs second round at Monmouth
PRINCETON 35, MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE 0
|Team
|1st
|2nd
|3rd
|4th
|total
|Princeton
|8
|15
|0
|13
|35
|Mon-Rose
|0
|0
|0
|0
|0
Scoring plays
PHS - Etheridge 73 run (Christiansen run), 7:25 1Q
PHS - Etheridge 5 run (Benavidez kick), 8:39 2Q
PHS - Etheridge 2 run (Benavidez kick), 5:57 2Q
PHS - Arkels 1 run (run failed), 8:32 4Q
PHS - Christiansen 3run (Benavidez kick), 1:09 4Q
|Yardsticks
|PHS
|MR
|1st downs
|19
|14
|by rushing
|15
|12
|by passing
|3
|2
|by penalty
|1
|0
|Total yards
|366
|71
|Rushing att-yards
|40-290
|46-92
|Passing C-A-I
|9-8-0
|7-1-0
|Passing yards
|76
|9
|Penalties-avg.
|8-75
|3-25
|Fumbles-lost
|2-1
|2-2
|Punts-avg.
|1-32
|1-30
Individual statistics
RUSHING: PHS - Etheridge 21-235 (3 TDs), Christiansen 6-61 (TD), Arkels 8-20 (TD), Winn 1-3, Lott 4-(-29). M-R - Finnecum 19-32, Thompson 15-38, Myers 12-35, Way 1-7.
PASSING: PHS - Lott 8-9-0, 76 yards. M-R - Myers 1-7-0, 9 yards.
RECEIVING: PHS - Christiansen 3-22, Reinhardt 1-21, Burden 1-21, Etheridge 2-7, Arkels 1-5. M-R - Thompson 1-9.
Time of game: 2:00.