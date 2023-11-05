November 05, 2023
Shaw Local
Inside the numbers: Princeton vs. Monmouth-Roseville boxscore

By Kevin Hieronymus
Princeton coach Ryan Pearson addresses his team after Saturday's 35-0 win at Monmouth-Roseville. The Tigers (10-1) return home to host Lombard Montini Catholic (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday.

Princeton coach Ryan Pearson addresses his team after Saturday's 35-0 win at Monmouth-Roseville. The Tigers (10-1) return home to host Lombard Montini Catholic (9-2) at 1 p.m. Saturday. (Kevin Hieronymus)

Class 3A Playoffs second round at Monmouth

PRINCETON 35, MONMOUTH-ROSEVILLE 0

Team1st2nd3rd4thtotal
Princeton81501335
Mon-Rose00000

Scoring plays

PHS - Etheridge 73 run (Christiansen run), 7:25 1Q

PHS - Etheridge 5 run (Benavidez kick), 8:39 2Q

PHS - Etheridge 2 run (Benavidez kick), 5:57 2Q

PHS - Arkels 1 run (run failed), 8:32 4Q

PHS - Christiansen 3run (Benavidez kick), 1:09 4Q

YardsticksPHSMR
1st downs1914
by rushing1512
by passing32
by penalty10
Total yards36671
Rushing att-yards40-29046-92
Passing C-A-I9-8-07-1-0
Passing yards769
Penalties-avg.8-753-25
Fumbles-lost2-12-2
Punts-avg.1-321-30

Individual statistics

RUSHING: PHS - Etheridge 21-235 (3 TDs), Christiansen 6-61 (TD), Arkels 8-20 (TD), Winn 1-3, Lott 4-(-29). M-R - Finnecum 19-32, Thompson 15-38, Myers 12-35, Way 1-7.

PASSING: PHS - Lott 8-9-0, 76 yards. M-R - Myers 1-7-0, 9 yards.

RECEIVING: PHS - Christiansen 3-22, Reinhardt 1-21, Burden 1-21, Etheridge 2-7, Arkels 1-5. M-R - Thompson 1-9.

Time of game: 2:00.